sports

Sixers

'Game of Zones' pokes fun at Sixers Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz in latest episode

SIXR09
Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Sixers’ guards Markele Fultz (left) and Ben Simmons are the subjects of Bleacher Report’s latest episode of ‘Game of Zones’
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
Close icon

EJ Smith

Staff Writer

More by EJ Smith

More from EJ Smith Arrow icon

If the pain of Markelle Fultz missing the majority of the season with a mysterious shoulder injury and shot issue still lingers, you may want to sit this video out.

If you can laugh at that pain, Bleacher Report’s ‘Game of Zones’ YouTube series put Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz in its crosshairs with a sketch featuring the top rookies of the 2018 class playing “NBA 1K,” a archaic board game iteration of the video game NBA 2k18.

Donovan Mitchell taking jabs at Ben Simmons for not shooting jumpers, and Markelle Fultz cowering behind a chair because he’s “not ready” to play are at the beginning of the video. Fultz, finally mustering up the courage to shoot the dice in the board game, promptly breaks Joel Embiid’s character’s face.

You can watch the video below:

Published: