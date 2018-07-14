Furkan Korkmaz leads Sixers to second-round upset over Milwaukee Bucks in summer league

Sixers beat Suns in summer league in first Zhaire Smith-Mikal Bridges matchup

Furkan Korkmaz had yet another solid summer league showing on Saturday.

LAS VEGAS – On Wednesday, the 76ers were regarded as the worst team here at summer league. Now, they’re a win away from reaching the semifinals.

That’s because Furkan Korkmaz led the Sixers to a 91-89 second-round victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Sixers (2-3) will face the Memphis Grizzlies in Sunday’s 10 p.m. quarterfinal at Thomas & Mack.

Korkmaz’s three-point play with 3.6 seconds left gave the Sixers a 90-89 lead.

“The thing I love about Furk is he’s a gamer,” said Sixers assistant Kevin Young, who’s coaching the summer league team. “I’m happy to get the ball in his hands and let him make a play.”

Jonah Bolden then stole Jordan Barnett’s pass to Christian Wood in the paint on the ensuing possession. The Sixers center was fouled after coming up with the ball.

He missed his first foul shot before converting the second with 1.2 ticks left. Milwaukee (2-3) was unable to get a shot off in the closing seconds.

This marked the Sixers’ second straight tournament upset after going 0-3 in the preliminary round.

On this night, Korkmaz paced the Sixers with 19 points. He made 5 of his 6 foul shots. Seven of his points came in the fourth quarter.

“I feel good on the court,” Korkmaz said. “I started to play more aggressive. I just need to keep it up.”

Bolden had his best game of the summer league, finishing with 13 points, a team-high eight rebounds, two steals and a block.

Isaiah Miles added 12 points off the bench. Demetrius Jackson had nine points and a game-high three steals, while Zhaire Smith added eight points.

Wood, a former Sixers resere center, finished with game highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds.