sports

Sixers

Donald Trump takes shot at LeBron James in late-night tweet

Popular Stories

SPORTS-BKN-LAKERS-JAMES-7-LA
Camera icon Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS
LeBron James finishes a news conference in a classroom at the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, on Monday, July 30, 2018. LeBron James partnered with the University of Akron to guarantee all of his school’s students college scholarships.
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
Close icon

EJ Smith

Staff Writer

More by EJ Smith

More from EJ Smith Arrow icon

Donald Trump picked an odd time to weigh in on the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate.

During a week in which James made headlines for opening a school in his hometown Akron, OH, Trump insulted the NBA star days after an interview aired on CNN. In the interview, James showcases his new school for underprivileged kids, discusses his upbringing, and touches on the current state of race in America.

With CNN anchor Don Lemon, James criticized Trump for using sports to divide the public.

“I believe the president is kind of trying to divide us,” James said. “He’s dividing us and what I’ve noticed in the last few months is he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us and that’s something I can’t relate to because I know that in sports was the first time I was around someone that was white. And I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them and they got an opportunity to learn about me and we became friends.

“This is all because of sports. Sports have never been something that divide people it’s always been something that brings people together.”

Here’s James’ interview with Lemon:

James has consistently spoken out against the president. He called him a “bum” after President Trump rescinded a rocky invitation from the Golden State Warriors after winning the NBA finals.

It seems like the president has had a change of heart regarding James.

Now might be a good time to put LeBron’s Twitter account on mobile notifications.

Published: