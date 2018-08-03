Donald Trump takes shot at LeBron James in late-night tweet

Malcolm Jenkins weighs in on NFL's actions on protests during national anthem on NBC Nightly News

LeBron James finishes a news conference in a classroom at the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, on Monday, July 30, 2018. LeBron James partnered with the University of Akron to guarantee all of his school’s students college scholarships.

Donald Trump picked an odd time to weigh in on the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate.

During a week in which James made headlines for opening a school in his hometown Akron, OH, Trump insulted the NBA star days after an interview aired on CNN. In the interview, James showcases his new school for underprivileged kids, discusses his upbringing, and touches on the current state of race in America.

With CNN anchor Don Lemon, James criticized Trump for using sports to divide the public.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

“I believe the president is kind of trying to divide us,” James said. “He’s dividing us and what I’ve noticed in the last few months is he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us and that’s something I can’t relate to because I know that in sports was the first time I was around someone that was white. And I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them and they got an opportunity to learn about me and we became friends.

“This is all because of sports. Sports have never been something that divide people it’s always been something that brings people together.”

Here’s James’ interview with Lemon:

James has consistently spoken out against the president. He called him a “bum” after President Trump rescinded a rocky invitation from the Golden State Warriors after winning the NBA finals.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

It seems like the president has had a change of heart regarding James.

"@IcyJordan: @realDonaldTrump do you like LeBron as a player and person? @KingJames" LeBron is a great player and a great guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2013

Congratulations to @KingJames on winning Athlete of the Year in last night’s @ESPYS. LeBron is also a great guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2013

Now might be a good time to put LeBron’s Twitter account on mobile notifications.