sports

Sixers

Report: Sixers' GM Bryan Colangelo used fake Twitter accounts to argue with critics, smear former players and colleagues

Popular Stories

SIXR12-G
Camera icon JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Bryan Colangelo during his exit interview earlier this month.
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
Close icon

EJ Smith

Staff Writer

More by EJ Smith

More from EJ Smith Arrow icon

Minutes after sources confirmed Brett Brown’s contract extension Tuesday night, a report from the Ringer surfaced alleging that Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo has been using fake accounts on Twitter to spar with his detractors and criticize former players and colleagues around the league.

More Sixers coverage

According to the Ringer, the tweets include accusations that Jahlil Okafor could not be traded in 2017 because of a failed physical and that Brett Brown wanted Nerlens Noel out of the locker room. Another tweet sent to actress Gabrielle Union claimed that the user was sitting next to Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, as the two mistreated a young fan at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

When reached for comment, Colangelo directed the Inquirer and Daily News to the response sent to the Ringer:

“Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news. While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them.”

Embiid tweeted at one of Colangelo’s reported fake accounts.

Embiid also talked to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, saying Colangelo reached out to the all-star center to deny the story.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Sixers, and NBA executives, are currently in a ‘wait and see’ state of confusion.

Follow this link to read the story and the tweets in question.

More Coverage

Published: