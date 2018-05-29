JJ Redick says Sixers would have offered Andre Iguodala a contract if Redick went elsewhere

JJ Redick says Sixers would have offered Andre Iguodala a contract if Redick went elsewhere May 23

'Game of Zones' pokes fun at Sixers Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz in latest episode May 24

Report: Sixers' GM Bryan Colangelo used fake Twitter accounts to argue with critics, smear former players and colleagues

Report: Sixers' GM Bryan Colangelo used fake Twitter accounts to argue with critics, smear former players and colleagues May 29

Minutes after sources confirmed Brett Brown’s contract extension Tuesday night, a report from the Ringer surfaced alleging that Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo has been using fake accounts on Twitter to spar with his detractors and criticize former players and colleagues around the league.

According to the Ringer, the tweets include accusations that Jahlil Okafor could not be traded in 2017 because of a failed physical and that Brett Brown wanted Nerlens Noel out of the locker room. Another tweet sent to actress Gabrielle Union claimed that the user was sitting next to Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, as the two mistreated a young fan at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

When reached for comment, Colangelo directed the Inquirer and Daily News to the response sent to the Ringer:

“Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news. While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them.”

Embiid tweeted at one of Colangelo’s reported fake accounts.

Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AlVic40117560 #BurnerAccount — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

Embiid also talked to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, saying Colangelo reached out to the all-star center to deny the story.

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid tells ESPN on Bryan Colangelo: “I talked to him and he said that he didn’t say that. He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Sixers, and NBA executives, are currently in a ‘wait and see’ state of confusion.

Prevailing sentiment around the league so far — and w/in the Sixers — is confusion and "wait and see." (And, outside the Sixers, a whole lot of snark in addition to the above stuff). https://t.co/ySsh5wrnWS — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 30, 2018

Follow this link to read the story and the tweets in question.