Video: LeBron James pokes fun at Bryan Colangelo's Twitter conundrum in press conference

Everyone is taking their jabs at Bryan Colangelo these days.

It’s been less than a week of reactions to the Sixers’ president of basketball operations being linked to a handful of anonymous accounts used to criticize NBA players and colleagues. His job now hangs in the balance as an investigation ensues.

There was the series of T-shirts a Sixers fan wore at last night’s Phillies-Giants game in San Francisco, Joel Embiid’s tweets the night The Ringer broke the story, and then there was LeBron James on Saturday.

When asked about Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s recent tweets about how Cleveland made it to the finals, LeBron said he hadn’t seen the tweets, but asked with a smile “It was his account though right?

Even someone who went dark on social media is up on Colangelo’s situation. Eric Jr. is going to be furious.