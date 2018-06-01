Will Bryan Colangelo remain with Sixers through the day?

Sources: Sixers' investigation into Bryan Colangelo's Twitter allegations expected to be done within next few days

The fate of 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo is expected to be determined soon, and maybe even today.

Some league sources expect him to lose his job after a New York law firm hired by the team wraps up its investigation into allegations from a sports and pop culture website that Colangelo is connected to anonymous Twitter accounts, ones that have revealed sensitive team information and criticized players and coach Brett Brown.

They said that the Sixers ownership group prefers to fire employees on Friday evenings. The group, according to sources, considers Friday-evening firings less distracting because very few people will be in the office Saturday when the former employee cleans out his belongings.

Sources have said that Colangelo would benefit from resigning as soon as possible, so he doesn’t risk further damage to his reputation. But Colangelo, who turned 53 today, continues to deny the allegations. He did not immediately return messages from the Inquirer.

However, he told Yahoo Sports via a text Wednesday, “Someone’s out to get me.”

In fact, to clear his name, Colangelo has even strongly considered hiring an outside investigator to determine who is behind the anonymous Twitter accounts.

Those denials haven’t exactly helped in the court of public opinion even within his own organization.

“I haven’t talked to one person inside or outside of the organization that is surprised by this,” said an NBA executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The executive described Colangelo as somewhat emotional and as someone who pays close attention to what is being said about him.

>> READ MORE: On Bryan Colangelo, the one certainty for the Sixers is they have to move fast | David Murphy

Colangelo acknowledged using one of the Twitter handles reported by The Ringer, @phila1234567, which didn’t have an account name. He never tweeted from that account. However, The Ringer alleged that Colangelo might be linked to four other accounts — “Eric jr”, “HonestAbe”, “Enoughunkownsources”, and “Still Balling” — that did make controversial tweets.

Colangelo’s denials raise suspicion, however, because those tweets align with some of the frustrations and beliefs inside the organization. According to several sources, that’s why several players believe Colangelo is linked to the tweets even if he did not directly post them on the burner accounts.

ESPN reported that Colangelo has had discussions with the team’s ownership group and upper management about the possibility that his wife, Barbara Bottini, could have been involved in posting from the anonymous Twitter accounts.

If she was behind the burner accounts, then who gave her the information?

No one from the ownership group, front office or coaching staff has issued a statement in support of the embattled executive since The Ringer report was published late Tuesday.

>> READ MORE: Even if Bryan Colangelo is not responsible for Twitter accounts, the NBA is losing trust in him

“They don’t want to look bad supporting him if it turns out that he did it,” another league executive said. “They want to wait until the facts come out before commenting.”

Sixers all-star center Joel Embiid did, however, tweet Wednesday morning, “Fun night on Twitter lmao. All jokes aside, I don’t believe that story. That would just be insane.”

However, that came hours after Embiid initially responded on Twitter at 11 p.m. Tuesday to the report that Colangelo allegedly talked negatively about him via a burner Twitter address, @AIVic40117560.

The center tweeted, “Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AIVic40117560 #BurnerAccount.”

League sources don’t think Colangelo will keep his job even if it’s proven that Bottini or another family was behind the burner accounts. Under that scenario, it would be believed that Colangelo or someone within the organization provided the information.

A source added that, unless the perpetrator made some mistakes, it would be hard to prove definitively who tweeted out the information.