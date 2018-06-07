With NBA draft, free agency looming, what's next for the Sixers after Bryan Colangelo's exit?

Burner accounts aren't new, it's the content in tweets linked to Bryan Colangelo that is shocking

The Sixers’ interim GM Brett Brown speaks during a news conference discussing the resignation of Bryan Colangelo on Thursday at the Sixers’ facility in Camden, N.J.

The Sixers cut ties with Bryan Colangelo on Thursday following an investigation into his wife’s anonymous use of social media.

Head coach Brett Brown has been appointed as interim general manager.

The next few weeks won’t be as tumultuous as the last two have been for the Sixers, but they will be critical as far as the franchise’s future is concerned.

So, what happens next? Many of these steps will need to happen concurrently as the team’s leadership makes pivotal transitions and choices.

• The search for a new GM starts immediately. An executive could be promoted internally, but the Sixers will also be interviewing outside candidates. Owner Josh Harris said Thursday that the interviewing and hiring process could extend beyond June.

• The NBA draft is on June 21. The Sixers have the 10th and 26th picks. With a decision-by-committee mentality, the Sixers will be deciding not only who they will select, but also if they are going to trade away any picks or stash selections internationally.

This gives Brown and the rest of the front office a two-week cram period to make sure everyone is up to speed on already collected scouting information and to conduct more pre-draft workouts with players.

• July 1 marks the beginning of the NBA’s free-agency period. If a new GM is in place before that date, another cram session will be required to ensure the newly appointed executive knows the team’s needs and assets. If the Sixers reach free agency without a new GM, Brown will strap on his salesman hat and be the team’s lead recruiter.

• Damage control will be ongoing. Other teams will try leverage the Sixers’ front-office instability in an effort to bring in top free agents. As he pitches to players and their agents, Brown will lean on the Sixers’ young talent and the potential for future success as key selling points.

• Markelle Fultz will be discussed. Colangelo was responsible for trading up to get Fultz at No. 1 in last year’s draft. Now that Colangelo is out of the picture, the next GM will have to decide how to move forward with Fultz, who struggled immensely in his rookie season. Of course, this will be dependent on the progress Fultz makes this summer.

• The Sixers will try to avoid more instability. The team would definitely prefer to not have any more front-office turnover for the foreseeable future. During the weeks and months ahead, there will be an even higher premium placed on creating continuity within the organization.

