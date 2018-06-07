Bryan Colangelo resigns as Sixers president after Twitter controversy

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Bryan Colangelo has resigned from his role with the Sixers.

The 76ers’ Bryan Colangelo era, short as it was, is over.

The team announced Thursday that its embattled president of basketball operations resigned after a scandal involving secret Twitter accounts.

Colangelo was not at the Sixers facility Thursday, a day after sources said he was spotted at pre-draft workouts. The team’s owners are expected to be in town.

A press conference is scheduled to be held at the Sixers’ facility in Camden at 1 p.m.

Josh Harris, a Sixers co-managing partner, said in a statement that Colangelo acknowledged his use of anonymous social media accounts had a “detrimental impact” on the team.

“We find this situation to be disappointing for our entire organization,” the statement read.

Statement from 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris: pic.twitter.com/eCmz42FD7P — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 7, 2018

In the interim, Sixers head coach Brett Brown will run the team’s basketball operations as the staff prepares for the NBA draft in two weeks.

A search for a new general manager “will commence immediately,” Harris said.

In a separate statement, Colangelo says he did not resign but that he and the team “mutually agreed to part ways.” He denied that his conduct “was in any way reckless.”

Colangelo’s resignation came after a New York law firm hired by the team wrapped up its investigation into allegations from a sports and pop culture website, The Ringer, that Colangelo was connected to anonymous Twitter accounts that revealed sensitive team information and criticized players and coach Brett Brown.

Colangelo acknowledged using one of the Twitter handles reported by The Ringer, @phila1234567, but never tweeted from that account. However, The Ringer alleged that Colangelo might be linked to four other accounts that did make controversial tweets.

According to a statement released by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, the four other accounts were created or used by Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini. Bottini cleared her iPhone of evidence by doing a factory reset before handing it over to forensic investigators, which “limited and impeded” the law firm’s investigation, according to the firm.

Colangelo had denied using the four accounts. The law firm’s investigation said that it could not determine if that were true, but that it had “not observed any forensic evidence establishing that he had knowledge of the Twitter accounts” before The Ringer contacted the Sixers for comment for its story.

Colangelo said in his own statement that he never “purposefully or directly” share any sensitive, non-public, club-related information” with his wife.

“Her actions were a seriously misguided effort to publicly defend and support me,” the statement reads. “And while I recognize how inappropriate these actions were, she acted independently and without my knowledge or consent.”

According to a league source, Sixers co-managing partners Harris and David Blitzer were in charge of deciding Colangelo’s future with the team, with input from CEO Scott O’Neil.

The Sixers hired Colangelo on April 10, 2016. That was four days after Sam Hinkie resigned as general manager and team president of basketball operations after it became clear he would lose his power to Colangelo. At the time of Colangelo’s hiring, his father, Jerry, was the Sixers chairman of basketball operations.

However, the elder Colangelo and the team said he had nothing to do with hiring his son, who had been honored twice as NBA executive of the year.

Bryan Colangelo worked for his father for 13 seasons with the Phoenix Suns before becoming the Toronto Raptors’ president and general manager in February 2006. He ended his tenure as general manager in May 2013 and stepped down as president a month later.

Wednesday, sources said Colangelo was spotted at Sixers workouts ahead of the June 21 NBA draft.