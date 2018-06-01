Sixers fan trolls Bryan Colangelo, Sixers at Phillies-Giants game in San Francisco

Report: Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo used fake Twitter accounts to argue with critics, smear former players and colleagues

Report: Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo used fake Twitter accounts to argue with critics, smear former players and colleagues May 29

The Sixers’ fan base may be growing restless as fate of Bryan Colangelo hangs in the balance.

League sources have told the Inquirer and Daily News that the Sixers ownership prefers to fire the president of basketball operations after he was linked to Twitter activity criticizing current and former players through burner accounts.

One Sixers fan, all the way in San Francisco for the Phillies-Giants game seems to have already made up his mind on what the Sixers should do. Then, one inning later, he broke out a shirt asking the million-dollar question. “Where is Eric Jr.?”

Fan wearing “Fire BC” shirt with Sixers hat behind home plate at Phillies game tonight in San Fran#Sixers🏀 pic.twitter.com/4hJUbYaSya — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 2, 2018

i’ve never been prouder pic.twitter.com/yBHmymO2M4 — Burner Colangelo (@legsanity) June 2, 2018

The third shirt came in the fourth inning featured the last two digits of a phone number associated with a few of the accounts in question.

oh my god pic.twitter.com/3FFfmnCgNc — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) June 2, 2018

That’s a normal T-shirt, find a new slant.