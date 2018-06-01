sports

Sixers

Sixers fan trolls Bryan Colangelo, Sixers at Phillies-Giants game in San Francisco

Screen Shot 2018-06-01 at 10.33.43 PM
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
Close icon

EJ Smith

Staff Writer

More by EJ Smith

More from EJ Smith Arrow icon

The Sixers’ fan base may be growing restless as fate of Bryan Colangelo hangs in the balance.

League sources have told the Inquirer and Daily News that the Sixers ownership prefers to fire the president of basketball operations after he was linked to Twitter activity criticizing current and former players through burner accounts.

One Sixers fan, all the way in San Francisco for the Phillies-Giants game seems to have already made up his mind on what the Sixers should do. Then, one inning later, he broke out a shirt asking the million-dollar question. “Where is Eric Jr.?”

Camera icon NBC Sports Philadelphia
Where is Eric Jr.?

The third shirt came in the fourth inning featured the last two digits of a phone number associated with a few of the accounts in question.

That’s a normal T-shirt, find a new slant.

Published: