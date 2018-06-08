Decisions, decisions for new Sixers executive Brett Brown

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Brett Brown has a lot of decisions to make thanks to his added responsibilities.

If you want to figure out how much power Brett Brown has within the 76ers organization, start with Thursday’s press conference.

The head coach was introduced as the team’s interim president of basketball operations/general manager during the press conference in which the Sixers announced the resignation of Bryan Colangelo because of the Twitter controversy. The ownership chose Brown over Colangelo’s highest-ranking executive, Marc Eversley, the vice president of player personnel.

But instead of acknowledging the additional power he has been given, the coach spoke of providing guidance until the team finds a replacement for Colangelo.

“My role is to try to provide the best leadership that I can and show faith and support and move this program forward with them over the next month and month in a half,” said Brown, who recently agreed to a three-year coaching extension that will take him through the 2021-22 season.

Brown is focused not only on the June 21 draft and the free-agency period, which will begin July 1, but also on his players’ offseason workouts.

“Those are the things that will rule my day and will rule our day,” he said. “My role in all of this is simply to provide a level of leadership with people I trust and rest and do the best I can while I’m here moving us forward.”

Deciding what to do with Jerryd Bayless will be one of Brown’s biggest decisions entering the free-agency period.

The Sixers have around $25 million available in cap space to attract free agents. However, league records show they could have up to $30 million available in practical cap space. The Sixers’ main free-agent target is Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, who projects to make at least $35 million next season.

So the Sixers might have to find ways to fit him under the cap, possibly by dumping salaries. One option would be to waive Bayless, who has one year left on his deal. They could stretch his $8.6 million salary over three years in the books to free up more money.

Don’t be surprised if Brown and the Sixers choose to do that.

Colangelo signed Bayless to a three-year, $27 million contract in July 2016. He was signed to be the starting point guard but missed all but three games of the 2016-17 season with a torn ligament in his left wrist. When he did play, he did not fit into Brown’s playing style and wound up being the last player off the bench. And, he’s still not in Brown’s plans.

So waiving him and stretching out his contract before the start of free agency is a logical option. It would also enable Bayless to sign with the team of his choice, rather than being traded.