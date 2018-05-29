Sixers, Brett Brown agree to three-year contract extension, sources say

Sixers' Joel Embiid's playground antics could cost him part of his contract if he gets hurt

The expected happened on Tuesday.

On April 14, the 76ers’ co-managing partner, Josh Harris, said the team was “invested in keeping Brett [Brown] here for a long time.” Then on May 11, team president Bryan Colangelo said he would sit down and discuss a contract extension with the fifth-year head coach. At the time, the final year of Brown’s two-year extension was set to be the 2018-19 campaign.

“I don’t think it’s the healthiest of situations with coaches going into a season with one year remaining on their contracts,” Colangelo said at the time.

Well, Brown won’t have to worry about that.

Sources confirmed Tuesday night that both sides agreed to a three-year contract extension. Brown, 57, will be signed through the 2021-22 season. ESPN was the first to report the news.

This season, Brown led the Sixers to a 52-30 record, third place in the Eastern Conference, and their first postseason appearance since the 2011-12 campaign. The Sixers concluded the regular season with 16 straight wins to set an NBA record. They also advanced to the conference semifinals, losing in five games to the Boston Celtics. Not bad for the squad that tanked in the previous four seasons.

Brown compiled only 75 wins during those four seasons after being hired in August 2014.

“This year was the first year that he was really tested in terms of his in-game tactics and how he ran the team and wins,” Harris said on April 14. “We were judging him by wins. Go win some games. He delivered in spades. We over-exceeded expectations.”

That’s why Harris thinks everyone’s hat should be off to Brown.

“I hope he’s here for a long time,” the owner said.