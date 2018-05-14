As Lloyd Pierce is introduced as Hawks coach, Brett Brown sings his praises

Precedent might keep Markelle Fultz out of summer league; Bryan Colangelo says there's no 'buyers' remorse' with trade

Lloyd Pierce was introduced as the Atlanta Hawks’ head coach Monday. He spent five seasons as Brett Brown’s assistant on the Sixers staff.

Former 76ers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce was formally introduced as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown, who sung the praises of his assistant as Pierce was going through the interview process with the Hawks, released a statement Monday that reiterated what he’s said before, that Pierce has what it takes to lead a team.

“I am proud of Lloyd Pierce’s growth while we have been together,” Brown’s statement said. “I’ve maintained a steady belief during my five seasons with him that he truly possesses so many head coaching qualities and skills. I think he’s fantastic and the Atlanta Hawks hired a committed person who has helped us grow our program from ground zero.”

So lucky to have you as a coach over the years. Nobody deserves it more LP https://t.co/Prhrloqms1 — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) May 12, 2018

Pierce, who reached an agreement in principle with the Hawks on Friday, is hoping that his time with the Sixers during the “Process” years will help him in developing young talent in Atlanta during a rebuilding phase.

“The opportunity to go to Philadelphia was one that allowed me, as a coach, to grow,” Pierce said at his introductory press conference. “It was an opportunity to move to the front of the bench, empower myself, and help Brett Brown establish a culture from the ground up.”

In addition to acknowledging Pierce’s qualities as a coach, Brown also said that he will miss his assistant’s friendship.

“Watching young coaches reach new levels is a very similar feeling to watching a player grow,” Brown said. “Lloyd Pierce and his wife Melissa will be missed in Philadelphia. We wish them well.”