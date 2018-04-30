Celtics rough up Sixers, 117-101, in Game 1

Sixers' Joel Embiid hopes to take off mask in two weeks

Joel Embiid finished Game 1 with 31 points and 13 rebounds, but his effort wasn’t enough to lead the Sixers past the Celtics Monday night.

BOSTON – With Jaylen Brown unable to play, some thought the already undermanned Boston Celtics would be easy pickings for the 76ers.

That was far from the truth, as the Celtics were anything but helpless.

If fact, the Sixers could have used some bodies, as Boston took a 117-101 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night at TD Garden.

Brown missed the game with a strained right hamstring. The Celtics were also without Kyrie Irving (left knee), Gordon Hayward (left ankle), and Daniel Theis (left knee), who all suffered season-ending injuries.

But Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Terry Rozier more than made up for their absence.

Rozier had 29 points while making 7 of 9 three-pointers. Tatum had 28 points, and Horford added 26. The all-star post player made 10 of 12 shots.

As good as the Celtics were, the Sixers’ repeated defensive miscues also contributed to the outcome. A prime example came with the Celtics up 97-88. Shane Larkin and Horford orchestrated a pick-and-roll. JJ Redick, who was guarding Larkin, went under Horford’s pick before picking up the reserve point guard again. Joel Embiid also followed Larkin, leaving Horford wide-open.

Larkin found the big man, who buried a three-pointer to put the Celtics up 12 with 5 minutes, 32 seconds left.

The Celtics played with physicality and were more aggressive.

Embiid finished with a game highs of 31 points and 13 rebounds. Redick had 20 points, but made just 2 of 7 three-pointers. Ben Simmons had 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Robert Covington struggled, scoring three points on 0-for-6 shooting, missing all four of his three-point attempts. The Sixers shot 19.2 percent (5 of 26) as a team on three-pointers.

The Celtics built a commanding 19-point lead late in the fourth quarter,

Brown was sidelined after straining his right hamstring in the first half Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. He didn’t play in the second half of that Game 7. He was listed as doubtful heading into the game Monday night.

To combat Embiid, the Celtics inserted center Aaron Baynes back into the starting lineup. Semi Ojeleye had started at power forward in the previous three games, with Horford, the normal power forward, moving to center. However, Horford started at power forward Monday night, while Ojeleye came off the bench.

Baynes did a solid job of defending Embiid in the past. It’s hard to say if the all-star had a tough time with the 6-foot-10, 265-pounder or Embiid was just rusty.

Embiid missed two of his first three baskets before heading to the bench with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

He wasn’t the only Sixer to struggle. They missed 14 of their first 18 shots and went 1 for 6 on three-pointers en route to trailing, 21-13, with 3:14 left in the quarter. In addition to missing shots, the Sixers had a tough time stopping Rozier early. He had 10 of the Celtics’ 21 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including both of his three-pointers.

The Sixers, however, finally woke up and went on a 9-2 run to close the gap to one point, 23-22. The Celtics ended the quarter up 25-22 after North Philly native Marcus Morris’ alley-oop dunk at the 59.6-second mark.

Philly took the lead, 29-27, on Embiid’s jumper with 9:32 left in the quarter. The lead changed three times before the Celtics built a 56-43 lead on Rozier three-pointer 27.5 second before intermission.

Boston had exploited mismatches all half, and Tatum (16 points), Rozier (13), and Horford (12) all scored in double figures in the first half. Embiid (13) and Redick (10) were double-figure scorers at the half. However, the Sixers shot just 3 for 15 on three-pointers in the first half.

They have now trailed or been tied at the half in all six of their postseason games.