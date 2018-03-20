Sixers-Hornets observations, 'best' and 'worst': Another Ben Simmons triple-double, Dwight Howard's disappointment

Here are my main takeaways and “best” and “worst” awards from the 76ers’ 108-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Five observations
- Philly is an assist machine. The Sixers had 30 assists on 42 baskets against the Hornets. This was their second straight game and 17th this season with at least 30 assists. This also marked their 21st consecutive game with 20-plus assists. That’s the team’s longest streak since the Sixers did in 24 straight games from Nov. 24, 1992 to Jan. 13, 1993.
- The Sixers grabbed 60 rebounds, reaching that total for the third time, which leads the NBA. It was also their 21st time with 50-plus rebounds, which ties the Los Angeles Lakers for the most this season.
- Ben Simmons basically locked up rookie of the year with his ninth triple-double of the season. He finished with 11 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and zero turnovers. It was the Sixers point guard’s third triple-double in four games.
- Joel Embiid collected 25 points and 19 rebounds in what was his fourth straight and 37th double-double of the season. He became the first Sixer to have 25 points and 19 rebounds since Chris Webber on Dec. 12, 2005.
- Justin Anderson, once again, showed why he deserves to play. The Sixers reserve swingman had seven points, four rebounds and two assists one game after matching his career high in three-pointers made with three and scoring 11 points.
‘Best’ and ‘worst’ awards
- Best performance: This goes to Simmons. The rookie showed that you don’t have to score a lot of points to impact a game.
- Worst performance: I hated to do it, but I had to give this to South Jersey’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who graded out at a minus-40. The Hornets small forward had five points on 2-for-8 shooting.
- Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this with his four blocks, marking his 16th game with at least three.
- Worst statistic: Embiid’s nine turnovers.
- Best statistic: Simmons’ becoming the first rookie in NBA history with 15 assists and zero turnovers while recording a triple-double since turnovers became an official statistic during the 1977-78 season.
- Worst of the worst: This goes to Hornets center Dwight Howard’s complaining about the officiating when Charlotte attempted 30 foul shots, making 24, and the Sixers made 6 of 8. He was upset that he couldn’t get into a rhythm because he was called for five fouls while guarding Embiid.
