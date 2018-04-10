Ben Simmons questionable for Sixers against Hawks

ATLANTA — Ben Simmons is questionable for Tuesday night’s Sixers game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena because of gastroenteritis. The point guard did not attend Tuesday’s morning shootaround.
Fellow rookie Markelle Fultz would “probably” start if Simmons is unable to play, coach Brett Brown said.
Simmons is averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 records and 8.2 assists this season. He has 12 triple-doubles. The front-runner for rookie of the year had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, two blocks, one steal and two turnovers in 26 minutes, 30 seconds in an 101-91 victory over the Hawks back on March 30.
The Sixers (50-30) are looking to extend their winning streak to 15 games.
