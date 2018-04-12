Why Ben Simmons, not Joel Embiid, is most vital to Sixers in NBA playoffs

Ben Simmons, here running past Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, is tough to defend because of his speed, size and ability to score.

Rookie

noun

An athlete playing in his or her

first season as member of

a professional sports team.

Radical

adjective

Relating to or affecting the

fundamental nature of something.

It doesn’t matter what Donovan Mitchell, his sweatshirts, or anyone else says about who deserves the NBA’s rookie of the year award.

No matter what your definition of rookie is, one thing is certain. Simmons will not be defined by his rookie season.

That’s what is so exciting for Simmons’ coach and teammates and so terrifying for his opponents. Simmons has the potential to be a player who forces radical change in the NBA.

The era of positionless basketball

As early as December 2016, during Simmons’ season spent watching from the sidelines after being a No. 1 draft selection, Sixers coach Brett Brown was calling Simmons a point guard. Even after the team drafted Markelle Fultz No. 1 overall in 2017, Brown doubled down, saying he expected Simmons to be the team’s primary ball-handler.

Immediately there were concerns and questions coming from every corner of the NBA universe.

Can Simmons share the ball? Can he be a reliable playmaker? Does he have a jumper? Where will he go on defense?

Even Brown and Simmons himself questioned what was going to happen on the defensive end and what Simmons’ limitations would be.

All concerns started to fade away once Simmons took the court.

He earned 12 triple-doubles in his rookie season. He finished the season with 661 assists, the third-highest assist total in the league this season and 7th highest by an NBA rookie all-time. He racked up 140 steals this season, good for fifth in the NBA. He tied for the 12th-best field-goal percentage in the league, making 54.5 percent of his shots.

The truth is that basketball is changing — it has been for a while — and Simmons is the most recent example that the traditional words we’ve come to rely on to describe the players don’t work anymore.

Simmons sets the tone and pace for the Sixers, initiates the offense, and scores at will without — to date — needing a long jumper. He does exactly what a modern point guard needs to.

Just as centers are no longer chained to the paint, point guards are not relegated to the perimeter. There is a reason that Simmons has drawn comparisons to Magic Johnson and LeBron James. When he’s bringing the ball up the floor he doesn’t fit the mold that people are use to.

“He’s going to change the game,” T.J. McConnell said of Simmons. “He’s already a special player, and he’s only going to get better.”

Calm, cool, and cocky

Simmons expected his game to translate to the NBA and to be a leader of the team. He said as much in training camp before his rookie season began.

Simmons is a man of few words. His few words can come across as arrogance for those who aren’t around him every day. But, there is a large amount of truth and selflessness in Simmons’ short answers.

He knows that he is good but acknowledges that his stat lines mean nothing if the team doesn’t win. Simmons knows that he is breaking records but has larger ambitions than being a record holder.

Simmons wants to win. It’s the one thing repeats, and it’s what makes him the consummate teammate. He is rarely rattled, never admits to any amount of fatigue and doesn’t seem care what anybody outside his team says.

How opposing teams will defend Simmons is a much talked-about topic heading into the playoffs, but Simmons is not worried. It doesn’t matter if teams sag off him knowing that he won’t shoot more than a mid-range jumper. That just allows him to gain speed on his way to the basket.

“I can get to the rim easier,” Simmons said.

With a shrug, and calm as ever, he added that he will be prepared for anything the opponent throw at him.

“I’ve seen it all this season. I’ve seen guys pick me up full-court and sag off me in the paint. …Whatever I see out there, I’ll work on and have something for it.”​

The future

Simmons closed out the regular season averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game.

His size, athleticism, ability, and understanding of the game can cloud the fact that he has only 81 NBA games under his belt. What he’s accomplished in his first season makes McConnell’s assertion ring even more true. He’s only going to get better.

That’s the reason that Simmons’ rookie season will not define him. No matter what end-of-year honors he is awarded, Simmons career has just started.

Every coach who has come into the Wells Fargo Center has been asked what can be done to defend a player like Simmons, and every coach has said the same thing. There is no one way to defend a player like Simmons. Most coaches say it has to be defense by committee. Some coaches just hope Simmons can be limited for small stretches, knowing that he can’t be stopped for good.

He’s already stepped up in the absence of Joel Embiid, and with the his first look at the playoffs right around the corner, chances are he isn’t going to slow down.

Simmons is redefining what it means to be a point guard and what it takes to guard the position. He is the kind of player who has the potential to not just be rookie of the year but to be in future MVP conversations. He won’t be defined by a single season but instead will be defined by a body of work over his career.

