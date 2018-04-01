Ben Simmons leads undermanned Sixers to 119-102 rout of Hornets

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even undermanned, the 76ers keep on rolling thanks to Ben Simmons.

The point guard came two rebounds shy of another triple-double in Sunday afternoon’s 119-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets as his team won its 10th straight game. This matches the Sixers’ longest winning streak since they won the first 10 games of the 2001-02 season.

The win at the Spectrum Center improved them to 46-30, marking the first time they’ve been 16 games over .500 since April 10, 2003.

The Sixers’ latest win came without two of their best players.

All-star center Joel Embiid missed his second consecutive game after fracturing the orbital bone near his left eye and suffering a concussion Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets He had surgery on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks. Meanwhile, Dario Saric sat out Sunday’s game with swollen bursa sac in his right elbow. He banged it up several games ago.

In their absence, Simmons just missed out on his second straight triple-double and 12th of the season. The rookie of the year front-runner had 20 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He collected 15 assists, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one turnover in 31 minutes, 52 seconds. Simmons, who now has 35 double-doubles, left the game with 3:22 left and the victory in hand.

Marco Belinelli had a solid performance off the bench with a game-high 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting. JJ Redick added 20 points while making 5 of 8 of three-pointers. Robert Covington managed to produce a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) on a day when he made just 7 of 21 shots. He went 1 for 9 on three-pointers.

Ersan Ilyasova, who started in place of Saric, had 16 points.

Saric’s elbow bothered him in Friday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

“And to his credit he played through it, it’s just when you really judge it in the light of the day and the next day, there’s some warmth there,” Brett Brown said. “We’re just trying to get on top of this.”

Saric is expected to be available Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Hornets (34-44).

