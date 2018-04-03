Balanced attack led by Ben Simmons, JJ Redick lead Sixers to 11th straight win in 121-95 victory over Nets

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Robert Covington defends Joe Harris of the Nets during the Sixers win on Tuesday at Brooklyn.

The 76ers just might be in the midst of something special.

We’ll have a better idea of just how special it is after they face their next two opponents — the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers. But there’s no denying that what they’ve been doing this past month has been exceptional.

Tuesday’s 121-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center marked the Sixers’ 11th consecutive victory. It’s their longest winning streak since taking 12 straight from Jan. 13 to Feb. 5, 1990. The Sixers (47-30) are plus-17 in the win column for the first time since the end of the 2000-01 regular season. And they’ve won 14 of 17 games dating back to March 1.

“It’s as good of basketball that we played all season,” JJ Redick of this stretch. “I think the consistency has been big. Even the games that we lost, we’ve been in them. We had a chance to win them.

“I think that there’s a level of professionalism that we now have as a team that we didn’t have in November, December and even January.”

One game that popped to Redick’s mind was a 105-101 loss on Jan, 22 to the Grizzlies in Memphis when he was sidelined with a knee injury. They had held a 15-point lead in the third. Back then, the Sixers consistently lost games in which they held large leads.

‘We’re learning how to put teams away consistently,” Redick said. “Obviously, we won some games early in the season. But we’ve been very consistent with that in terms of holding leads and playing really good basketball on both ends of the floor.”

The Sixers have won nine straight games by 10 or more points, becoming the first NBA team to do so since the San Antonio Spurs during the 2014-15 season.

On this night, they were again without two of their best players — Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, both of whom are injured. But they weren’t needed.

That’s because Ben Simmons, again, helped to take up the slack.

The point guard was four assists shy of his 12 triple-double of the season.

The rookie of the year front-runner had 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting. He collected 12 rebounds, six rebounds, one steal, and four turnovers in 25 minutes, 14 seconds. Simmons, who now has 36 double-doubles, left the game with 4:25 left in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Meanwhile, Redick also sat out the fourth quarter. Redick still managed to score a game-high 19 points in 23:20. Ersan Ilyasova, who’s starting in place of Saric, had 11 points and 13 rebounds in 28:13.

Robert Covington (12 points) and reserves Marco Belinelli (17), Richaun Holmes (11), T.J. McConnell (10) and Markelle Fultz (10) also scored in double figures.

Fultz and Simmons were paired together in the backcourt from the 7:52 mark of the third quarter until Simmons was subbed out by Ilyasova with 4:25 left in the quarter. It marked the first time in Fultz’s five games back that the duo were on the court together.

Fultz scored four points on two baskets and had an assists to Richaun Holmes during that stretch. Meanwhile, Simmons split his pair of foul shots when Fultz checked in. He also assisted on a driving floater by Belinelli.

“It was fun,” Simmons said of the pairing. “Just give him the ball and let him do his thing. Make it easier for me.”

The upcoming matchups against the Pistons and Cleveland should provide stiffer competition for a squad battling injuries. The Sixers face the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday before hosting the Cavaliers on Friday.

Embiid, an all-star center, missed his third consecutive game after fracturing the orbital bone near his left eye and suffering a concussion last Wednesday against the New York Knicks. He had surgery Saturday and is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks.

Saric is expected to return Friday night Cavaliers. The Sixers power forward has been sidelined since Sunday with cellulitis, a bacterial infection, in his right elbow. He missed Sunday’s game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. He did not play Tuesday vs. the Nets (25-53) and will miss Wednesday’s game.

