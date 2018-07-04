Amir Johnson re-signs with the Sixers on a one-year deal

The 76ers are bringing back their veteran leadership.

Amir Johnson agreed Wednesday to re-sign with the Sixers for a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $2.393 million, according to sources. The commitment came two days after the team locked up JJ Redick to a one-year deal between $12 to $13 million.

But in Wednesday’s other news, the Sixers announced that Landry Shamet, the No. 26 pick in last month’s draft, signed his rookie contract. Meanwhile, Jonah Bolden is expected to get his official clearance to play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to sources.

However, Johnson originally signed a one-year, $11 million contract a year ago, while Redick received $23 million. At the time, the Sixers looked to the pair to provide leadership and make an on-court impact. They did both.

As a result, the team always considered bringing both of them back if they weren’t able to lure LeBron James or Paul George in free agency.

James committed to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday; George announced he’ll remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Free agents may sign deals after the NBA moratorium ends at noon Friday. Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Johnson averaged 4.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.8 minutes this past season, his 13th in the NBA. The 31-year-old started in 18 of his 74 games played.