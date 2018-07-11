NBA Board of Governors discusses changing the playoff format

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is discussing seeding teams for the playoffs 1 through 16 regardless of conference.

LAS VEGAS – It’s no secret that the talent level between the NBA Eastern and Western Conferences is unbalanced. It became more tilted in the West’s favor when LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Because of the imbalance, the NBA Board of Governors on Tuesday continued a discussion about changing the playoff format. Under the new idea, the playoffs would include the top 16 teams regardless of conference.

Right now, the top eight teams in each conference compete in separate brackets and the conference champions meet in the NBA Finals.

“I’ve said before that the most significant obstacle to seeding 1 through 16, as appealing as that would be to me and a lot of fans, is the dramatic increase in travel that would follow,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said after the board meeting.

The league estimates that seeding 1 through 16 in the playoffs would increase overall playoff travel by 40 to 50 percent. Silver said that would affect teams disproportionately. Obviously, teams on the coasts tend to travel more than squads in the Midwest.

“We’ve spent a lot of time in the last few years trying to reduce the number of back-to-backs, to reduce the amount of fatigue on players based on crossing time zones,” he said. “So obviously, if we were to make that change, it would work in the other direction.

“It doesn’t mean that it can’t, but it’s not something we could do quickly because it would require a wholesale reexamination of how we do our schedule.”

Silver said the league will continue to look at it. The change has a real appeal to ownership and fans, he said.

“It’s just not such an easy thing to implement,” he said.

