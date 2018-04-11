Sixers podcast: NBA rookie-of-the-year debate is a joke

NBA Rookie of the Year chirping really heating up

NBA Rookie of the Year chirping really heating up Apr 10

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

ATLANTA - Keith Pompey says folks need to stop hating and realize 76ers point guard Ben Simmons deserves the rookie-of-the-year award. The fact that he was drafted in 2016 doesn't matter due to missing that entire season.

