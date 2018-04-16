Locked on Sixers: Sixers die by the three

Sixers' Ersan Ilyasova to get start at center in Game 2

No word on Joel Embiid's status for Game 3

Dwyane Wade scores 28 points as Heat win, 113-103, to even NBA playoff series with Sixers

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect the 76ers' 113-103 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals series at the Wells Fargo Center.

