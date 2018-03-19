Locked on Sixers: Ninth triple-double should secure rookie of year for Ben Simmons

Brett Brown urges Sixers to have 'more of a playoff mind'

Brett Brown urges Sixers to have 'more of a playoff mind' Mar 19

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, dribbles past Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers' 108-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He also says Ben Simmons' ninth triple-double (11 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds) should secure the rookie-of-the-year award for the point guard. Pompey also comments on Dwight Howard's blaming the officiating on the outcome of the game.

Follow and contact 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey on Twitter and on Instagram at PompeyOnSixers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.