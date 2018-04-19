Locked on Sixers: Joel Embiid looks, plays like superhero

Source: Sixers' Joel Embiid cleared to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat

Source: Sixers' Joel Embiid cleared to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat Apr 19

Joel Embiid leads Sixers to NBA playoff victory over Heat in first game back

Joel Embiid leads Sixers to NBA playoff victory over Heat in first game back Apr 19

More by Keith Pompey

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Keith Pompey dissects Joel Embiid's performance and the 76ers' overall effort in Thursday night's 128-108 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Follow and contact 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey on Twitter and on Instagram at PompeyOnSixers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.