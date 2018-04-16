Sixers' winning streak: stats, facts, trivia, Ben Simmons and Jimmie Foxx

Flyers penalize themselves in loss to Penguins in NHL playoffs

With a win Monday night, Ben Simmons and the Sixers can pass the 1931 Philadelphia Athletics for the longest winning streak among Philadelphia teams in the four major sports. They are tied with that venerable A’s club at 17.

The Sixers will carry a 17-game win streak into Monday’s Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

It’s not only the longest streak in team history, but with one more win, the 76ers will establish the record for Philadelphia teams in the four major sports. When Ben Simmons and Co. find themselves rubbing elbows with Connie Mack, you know it’s historic.

Here’s a deeper look into what the Sixers have done over the last month.

Standings among playoff teams

*Hold 1-0 playoff series lead entering Monday.

Since March 15 W-L Pct. GB *Sixers 17-0 1.000 — *Houston 13-3 .813 3.5 Cleveland 11-5 .688 5.5 *Boston 10-5 .667 6.0 Utah 10-5 .667 6.0 *New Orleans 10-6 .625 6.5 *Toronto 10-6 .625 6.5 *Oklahoma City 8-5 .615 7.0 *Indiana 9-6 .600 7.0 San Antonio 9-6 .600 7.0 Miami 8-6 .571 7.5 Milwaukee 8-7 .533 8.0 Minnesota 7-7 .500 8.5 Portland 8-8 .500 8.5 *Golden State 7-8 .467 9.0 Washington 4-10 .286 11.5

Sixers team stats

Before streak During streak Won-Loss 36-30 17-0 FG pct. 46.8 48.6 3FG pct. 36.5 39.6 Pts./game 107.8 118.9 Opp. FG pct. 43.8 42.2 Opp. 3FG pct. 34.3 34.3 Opp. Pts./game 105.6 104.1 Standing 6th seed 3rd seed

Streak fact: The Sixers lost 28 in a row just two seasons ago. They dropped their last 10 in 2014-15 and their first 18 in 2015-16. In 2013-14, they had a 26-game losing streak.

Sixers individual stats

Joel Embiid Before streak During streak Games 55 8 Points 23.5 19.1 Rebounds 11.0 10.9 FG pct. 48.6 45.5 3FG pct. 30.3 34.6

JJ Redick Before streak During streak Games 55 16 Points 16.6 19.6 Assist 3.1 2.4 FG pct. 45.1 49.8 3FG pct. 41.6 44.4

Streak fact: The 76ers are 12-5 against-the-spread during the streak. They easily covered the six they were favored by in Game 1 and are 7-point favorites for Game 2. Some ‘books have them at 6.5.

Ben Simmons Before streak During streak Games 65 17 Points 16.2 14.2 Rebounds 7.7 9.8 Assists 7.6 10.6 Turnovers 3.5 3.1 Triple doubles 7 5 FG pct. 53.6 57.6 3FG 0-10 0-1 FT pct. 57.9 50.7

#Sixers up 28 points, Fultz is making long jumpers, Belinelli has decided there really isn't a shot he can't make, and Simmons damn near has a triple double. There's 5:25 left in the second quarter — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) April 6, 2018

Dario Saric Before streak During streak Games 65 14 Points 15.0 13.3 Rebounds 6.9 5.5 Assists 2.7 2.2 FG pct. 45.7 44.2 3FG pct. 39.5 40.8

Streak fact: Thirteen of the 17 wins were against teams that did not reach the playoffs.

R. Covington Before streak During streak Games 64 17 Points 12.5 12.7 Rebounds 5.6 5.0 FG pct. 40.3 44.8 3FG pct. 36.5 40.7

Streak fact: The Sixers are 9-0 since Joel Embiid sustained a broken orbital bone. He will not play in Monday’s Game 2, but is expected back soon.

M. Belinelli Before streak During streak Games 12 17 Minutes 25.7 27.2 Points 11.0 16.1 FG pct. 44.4 52.7 3FG pct. 33.3 42.6

Streak fact: The Sixers are 25-5 since signing Marco Belinelli (Feb. 12) and 21-3 since signing Ersan Ilyasova (Feb. 28). Both players were waived by Atlanta.

E. Ilyasova Before streak During streak Games 7 17 Minutes 21.4 25.6 Points 9.0 11.9 Rebounds 4.9 7.9 FG pct. 49.0 42.7 3FG pct. 36.8 38.2

Streak fact: The Sixers previous longest winning streak was 14 in 1982-83, the last time they won the NBA championship.

Markelle Fultz Before streak During streak Games 4 11 Minutes 19.0 17.4 Points 6.0 7.4 Rebounds 2.2 3.3 Assists 1.8 4.5 Turnovers 1.5 1.0 FG pct. 33.3 42.5 3FG 0-0 0-1 FT 6-12 (50.0) 7-13 (53.8)

Longest streaks/NBA all-time

Began No. Notable 1. L.A. Lakers 1971-72 33 Went 69-13; won NBA Finals led by Goodrich, West, Wilt t2. Miami 2012-13 27 Led by LeBron James, won second consecutive title t2. Golden State 2014-15 27 Started with three wins in 2015 Finals; 24 wins next season 4. Houston 2007-08 22 Went 55-27; lost in first round to Utah t5. Milwaukee 1970-71 20 Led by Lew Alcindor/Oscar Robertson, won NBA title t5. San Antonio 2011-12 20 Includes first 10 playoff games; then lost 4 straight to OKC

Longest streaks/Major Philadelphia teams

Season Wins Notable MLB – Athletics (now Oakland) 1931 17 Went 107-45; lost WS in 7 games NBA – Sixers 2017-18 17 Going for No. 18 on Monday MLB – Phillies (all-time) 1892 16 Also did it in 1887, 1890 MLB – Phillies (modern) 1991 13 Also did it in 1977 NHL – Flyers 1985-86 13 Stunned by Rangers in first round NBA – Warriors (now Golden State) 1959-60 10 Wilt’s rookie year NFL – Eagles 2017 9 Fourth time for 9 in row; won SB

Notable: The A’s played in Philadelphia from 1901-54 and won the World Series five times (1910, 1911, 1913, 1929 and 1930) … Their three-year run from 1929-31 featured one of the greatest offenses early baseball had ever seen led by Hall of Famers Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Mickey Cochrane. Lefty Grove, another HOFer, was the top pitcher. … Mostly played at Shibe Park (21st & Lehigh) which was renamed Connie Mack Stadium, after their longtime manager and owner … The team moved to Kansas City in 1955 and then to Oakland in 1968.

The #Sixers and 'The Process' have come a long way, and Brett Brown should take a moment to appreciate it | Keith Pompey https://t.co/GSGHzkuI3V via @phillysport — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 25, 2018

