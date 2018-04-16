Sixers' winning streak: stats, facts, trivia, Ben Simmons and Jimmie Foxx

The Sixers will carry a 17-game win streak into Monday’s Game 2 against the Miami Heat.
It’s not only the longest streak in team history, but with one more win, the 76ers will establish the record for Philadelphia teams in the four major sports. When Ben Simmons and Co. find themselves rubbing elbows with Connie Mack, you know it’s historic.
Here’s a deeper look into what the Sixers have done over the last month.
Standings among playoff teams
*Hold 1-0 playoff series lead entering Monday.
|Since March 15
|W-L
|Pct.
|GB
|*Sixers
|17-0
|1.000
|—
|*Houston
|13-3
|.813
|3.5
|Cleveland
|11-5
|.688
|5.5
|*Boston
|10-5
|.667
|6.0
|Utah
|10-5
|.667
|6.0
|*New Orleans
|10-6
|.625
|6.5
|*Toronto
|10-6
|.625
|6.5
|*Oklahoma City
|8-5
|.615
|7.0
|*Indiana
|9-6
|.600
|7.0
|San Antonio
|9-6
|.600
|7.0
|Miami
|8-6
|.571
|7.5
|Milwaukee
|8-7
|.533
|8.0
|Minnesota
|7-7
|.500
|8.5
|Portland
|8-8
|.500
|8.5
|*Golden State
|7-8
|.467
|9.0
|Washington
|4-10
|.286
|11.5
Sixers team stats
|Before streak
|During streak
|Won-Loss
|36-30
|17-0
|FG pct.
|46.8
|48.6
|3FG pct.
|36.5
|39.6
|Pts./game
|107.8
|118.9
|Opp. FG pct.
|43.8
|42.2
|Opp. 3FG pct.
|34.3
|34.3
|Opp. Pts./game
|105.6
|104.1
|Standing
|6th seed
|3rd seed
Streak fact: The Sixers lost 28 in a row just two seasons ago. They dropped their last 10 in 2014-15 and their first 18 in 2015-16. In 2013-14, they had a 26-game losing streak.
Sixers individual stats
|Joel Embiid
|Before streak
|During streak
|Games
|55
|8
|Points
|23.5
|19.1
|Rebounds
|11.0
|10.9
|FG pct.
|48.6
|45.5
|3FG pct.
|30.3
|34.6
|JJ Redick
|Before streak
|During streak
|Games
|55
|16
|Points
|16.6
|19.6
|Assist
|3.1
|2.4
|FG pct.
|45.1
|49.8
|3FG pct.
|41.6
|44.4
Streak fact: The 76ers are 12-5 against-the-spread during the streak. They easily covered the six they were favored by in Game 1 and are 7-point favorites for Game 2. Some ‘books have them at 6.5.
|Ben Simmons
|Before streak
|During streak
|Games
|65
|17
|Points
|16.2
|14.2
|Rebounds
|7.7
|9.8
|Assists
|7.6
|10.6
|Turnovers
|3.5
|3.1
|Triple doubles
|7
|5
|FG pct.
|53.6
|57.6
|3FG
|0-10
|0-1
|FT pct.
|57.9
|50.7
#Sixers up 28 points, Fultz is making long jumpers, Belinelli has decided there really isn't a shot he can't make, and Simmons damn near has a triple double. There's 5:25 left in the second quarter
— Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) April 6, 2018
|Dario Saric
|Before streak
|During streak
|Games
|65
|14
|Points
|15.0
|13.3
|Rebounds
|6.9
|5.5
|Assists
|2.7
|2.2
|FG pct.
|45.7
|44.2
|3FG pct.
|39.5
|40.8
Streak fact: Thirteen of the 17 wins were against teams that did not reach the playoffs.
|R. Covington
|Before streak
|During streak
|Games
|64
|17
|Points
|12.5
|12.7
|Rebounds
|5.6
|5.0
|FG pct.
|40.3
|44.8
|3FG pct.
|36.5
|40.7
Streak fact: The Sixers are 9-0 since Joel Embiid sustained a broken orbital bone. He will not play in Monday’s Game 2, but is expected back soon.
|M. Belinelli
|Before streak
|During streak
|Games
|12
|17
|Minutes
|25.7
|27.2
|Points
|11.0
|16.1
|FG pct.
|44.4
|52.7
|3FG pct.
|33.3
|42.6
Streak fact: The Sixers are 25-5 since signing Marco Belinelli (Feb. 12) and 21-3 since signing Ersan Ilyasova (Feb. 28). Both players were waived by Atlanta.
|E. Ilyasova
|Before streak
|During streak
|Games
|7
|17
|Minutes
|21.4
|25.6
|Points
|9.0
|11.9
|Rebounds
|4.9
|7.9
|FG pct.
|49.0
|42.7
|3FG pct.
|36.8
|38.2
Streak fact: The Sixers previous longest winning streak was 14 in 1982-83, the last time they won the NBA championship.
|Markelle Fultz
|Before streak
|During streak
|Games
|4
|11
|Minutes
|19.0
|17.4
|Points
|6.0
|7.4
|Rebounds
|2.2
|3.3
|Assists
|1.8
|4.5
|Turnovers
|1.5
|1.0
|FG pct.
|33.3
|42.5
|3FG
|0-0
|0-1
|FT
|6-12 (50.0)
|7-13 (53.8)
Markelle Fultz notches his 1st career triple-double with 13 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST for the @sixers! #NBARooks#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/i2cxpK8HfD
— NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2018
Longest streaks/NBA all-time
|Began
|No.
|Notable
|1. L.A. Lakers
|1971-72
|33
|Went 69-13; won NBA Finals led by Goodrich, West, Wilt
|t2. Miami
|2012-13
|27
|Led by LeBron James, won second consecutive title
|t2. Golden State
|2014-15
|27
|Started with three wins in 2015 Finals; 24 wins next season
|4. Houston
|2007-08
|22
|Went 55-27; lost in first round to Utah
|t5. Milwaukee
|1970-71
|20
|Led by Lew Alcindor/Oscar Robertson, won NBA title
|t5. San Antonio
|2011-12
|20
|Includes first 10 playoff games; then lost 4 straight to OKC
Longest streaks/Major Philadelphia teams
|Season
|Wins
|Notable
|MLB – Athletics (now Oakland)
|1931
|17
|Went 107-45; lost WS in 7 games
|NBA – Sixers
|2017-18
|17
|Going for No. 18 on Monday
|MLB – Phillies (all-time)
|1892
|16
|Also did it in 1887, 1890
|MLB – Phillies (modern)
|1991
|13
|Also did it in 1977
|NHL – Flyers
|1985-86
|13
|Stunned by Rangers in first round
|NBA – Warriors (now Golden State)
|1959-60
|10
|Wilt’s rookie year
|NFL – Eagles
|2017
|9
|Fourth time for 9 in row; won SB
Notable: The A’s played in Philadelphia from 1901-54 and won the World Series five times (1910, 1911, 1913, 1929 and 1930) … Their three-year run from 1929-31 featured one of the greatest offenses early baseball had ever seen led by Hall of Famers Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Mickey Cochrane. Lefty Grove, another HOFer, was the top pitcher. … Mostly played at Shibe Park (21st & Lehigh) which was renamed Connie Mack Stadium, after their longtime manager and owner … The team moved to Kansas City in 1955 and then to Oakland in 1968.
The #Sixers and 'The Process' have come a long way, and Brett Brown should take a moment to appreciate it | Keith Pompey https://t.co/GSGHzkuI3V via @phillysport
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 25, 2018
