Brett Brown and Bryan Colangelo orchestrated Sixers' better than expected season

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Brett Brown, who saw his teams finish at the bottom of the NBA the past four seasons, will finally coach the Sixers in the NBA Playoffs.

The 76ers haven’t budged.

Brett Brown preached pace, space and defense since being hired as the Sixers coach back on Aug. 14, 2013.

“We’ve taken something and walked it down,” Brown said of his coaching principles.

The major difference is that the Sixers now have young standouts Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric and Markelle Fultz in the fold. They also replaced fringe NBA players like Brandon Davies, Jarvis Varnado, Hollis Thompson and JaKarr Sampson with solid veterans like JJ Redick, Marco Belinelli, Ersan Ilyasova and Amir Johnson.

“We haven’t blinked,” said Brown, whose squad tanked for 3 1/2 seasons.

But the roster upgrades have led to perhaps arguably one of the fastest transformations in NBA history.

The Sixers concluded the regular season with a 52-30 record and the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the sixth-seeded Miami Heat in a best of seven opening-round playoffs series. Game 1 is 8 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

This season’s win total is a 42-game increase since the 2015-16 season, when the Sixers finished a league-worst 10-72. The Boston Celtics are the only team with an as large turnaround, but in fewer seasons. The Celtics improved by 42 wins from the 2006-07 season to 2007-08 campaign.

Yet, two major questions have been constant.

Can Brown coach? Has general manager Bryan Colangelo done his job building a roster, so far, around Embiid and Simmons?

The two have received their fair share of criticism up until weeks ago. And the criticism will most likely start up again if the Sixers have an unceremonious first-round exit, even with Embiid hampered with a fractured orbital bone near his left eye.

Criticism aside, Brown is a serious candidate for coach of the year. Finally with an NBA roster, his tactics are working. On Thursday, he was named conference coach of the month for March/April. Meanwhile, Colangelo could be a candidate for a third executive of the year award.

“The relationship that Bryan and I have in relation to how we play this current team, what the future is going to bring, the design of the team, it is a partnership,” Brown said. “He’s comes in [at the end of my third] year, you know the style of play and how we do things, I felt confident that we were doing the right thing. And I stand by that.”

As a result, Colangelo, who was hired on April 10, 2016, gave Brown the freedom to continue to run things his way. The two talk regularly and Brown credits Colangelo for acquiring players that fit the coach’s style of play.

The acquisitions of Belinelli and Ilyasova are the poster boys for that.

Both sharpshooters began the season as Atlanta Hawks. The tanking team looked to move Belinelli before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Instead, the guard agreed to a buyout the next day with the intention of signing with the Sixers after clearing waivers. He did that on Feb. 12, choosing Philly over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Then in late February word circulated that Ilyasova intended on re-joining the Sixers once they created a roster spot and he agreed on a buyout with the Hawks. Once that leaked out, Trevor Booker, who the Sixers acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 7, requested to be waived. The reserve power forward was not a good fit with the Sixers and wanted to start anew.

The Hawks bought out Ilyasova on Feb. 26, and he was set to clear waivers two days later. So the Sixers and Booker agreed to a buyout on Feb. 28, clearing the way for Ilyasova to sign that night.

At the time, Colangelo received some criticism for the move.

A lot of it had to do with the Sixers giving up Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and second-round pick on December for Booker, a guy they would release two months later. Not only did the Sixers release him, they did so for Ilyasova, a player, they traded to Atlanta a year earlier. But the Sixers only traded him because he wanted a long-term deal. They were only willing to pay him through this season. So they moved him instead of losing him for nothing. Colangelo’s goal is to free up as much available cap space as possible to make a run at A-list free agents in July. And by signing only Ilyasova and Belinelli to deals through the end of the season that goal is still intact.

At the same time, they’ve provided the bench scoring the Sixers have been missing. As a result, the team has gone 20-3 since Ilyasova’s acquisition. Those three loses came during his first seven games while the reserve power forward was trying to mesh again with his teammates.

In the end, Brown’s recruitment of Ilyasova and Belinelli were justified. At the same time, Colangelo’s decisions to sign the two worked out.

Add Fultz to the mix, and the Sixers have three starting-caliber players coming off the bench. The point guard played at a high level in the past 10 games after being sidelined for 68 straight while dealing with the zips and regaining his confidence. The trio has enabled to the team to not miss a beat while Embiid has been sidelined the past eight games.

“You got to credit our front office,” said Justin Anderson, a reserve swingman. “You got to credit coach. They do a great job of keeping us in a position to keep continuing to develop and continue to keep our spirits high.

“We got a lot of talent. This team is loaded. As you can see, you can throw anybody in.”

So loaded that Brown and Colangelo will have decisions to make in the offseason. Redick, Johnson, Ilyasova and Belinelli will all become free agents in July. Redick ($23 million) and Johnson ($11 million) were both signed to one-year deals to provide leadership to the Sixers young core.

However, the four veterans’ presence combined with the talent level of the young core make the Sixers the hottest team in the NBA.

They’ve already won 52 games and are conference championship contenders without the addition of megastar free-agent-to be LeBron James or similar free agents.

One could argue that there’s no need to break up what they have. That’s why this postseason will be telling. While the regular season was a success, the level of play goes up a notch in the playoffs.

At the completion of their run, Brown and Colangelo will have a better idea of who can actually help win an NBA title. That could shape their plans in free agency. But for now, the duo has orchestrated a better than expected regular season.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.