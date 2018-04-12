Brett Brown, Ben Simmons garner NBA awards

Ben Simmons was named the Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month Thursday after averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 assists and 9.3 rebounds in the Sixers’ final 23 regular season games.

Wednesday was great day for the 76ers in regards to receiving awards.

Brett Brown was named the Eastern Conference coach of the month for March/April and point guard Ben Simmons was given the conference’s rookie-of-the-month honors.

Simmons averaged 13.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Sixers over their 23 games in March and April. He and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook were the only players to average at least 13 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists during that time.

The rookie-of-the-year favorite’s best game came in a 132-130 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 6. He finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Brown led the Sixers to a 20-3 mark in March and early April. Their 16 straight victories to close the regular season is the longest such winning streak in league history. It’s also the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history.

The Sixers led the league in points scored (115.9), assists (30.8) and rebounds (49.2) in their final 23 games of the season. They’re the Eastern Conference’s third seed in the playoffs, and will face the Miami Heat in an opening round best-of-seven series. Game 1 will be Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

The teams will then play Game 2 at 8 p.m. Monday at the same arena. Games 3 and 4 will be in Miami on April 19 and April 21.

The two teams split this season’s four regular-season meetings with the home team winning each game.

