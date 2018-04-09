Sixers' Ben Simmons named Eastern Conference player of week

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Ben Simmons (right) high-fiving teammate Robert Covington during a run against the Cavaliers on Friday.

ATLANTA – Ben Simmons was named Monday the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week.

The 76ers rookie point guard averaged 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists while leading his team to a 4-0 record this past week. His best game came in Friday’s 132-130 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center. He had 27 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists, four steals and one block.

