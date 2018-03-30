sports

Sixers

Sixers-Hawks preview: Philly looks to keep streak intact without Joel Embiid

Popular Stories

EMBIIDxx
Camera icon Kyle Ross / Icon Sportswire
Joel Embiid getting tended to after being injured in Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks.
by , STAFF WRITER @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@phillynews.com
Close icon

Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

More by Keith Pompey

More from Keith Pompey Arrow icon

76ers (44-30) at Atlanta Hawks (21-54)

Friday at 7:30 p.m., at the Phillips Arena

Talking points

This is the Sixers’ first game since losing Joel Embiid because of an orbital bone fracture to his left eye suffered Wednesday night during a victory over the Knicks. His absence shouldn’t hinder them against the Eastern Conference’s last-place team. The Hawks have lost four straight and six of their last 10 games. The Sixers, in contrast, have won eight straight games. This game will also be a homecoming for former Hawks Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: 97.5 FM
  • Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Starting lineups

Sixers (44-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.8 ppg 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 15.1 ppg 6.9 rpg

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10  4.4 ppg 4.2 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  16.5 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.0 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 119-283)

Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).

Hawks (21-54)

12 Taurean Prince. SF 6-8 13.8 ppg 4.8 rpg

20 John Collins PF 6-10 10.4 ppg 7.1 rpg

14 DeWayne Dedmon C 7-0 9.8 ppg 7.7 rpg

8 Damion Lee SG 6-6  9.3 ppg 4.1 rpg

22 Isaiah Taylor PG 6-43 6.2 ppg 2.8 apg

Coach: Mike  Budenholzer (fifth season, 210-193)

Injury report: Not reported

Head to head

The Hawks hold a 172-161 series advantage.

Coming games

Sunday: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets

Tuesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.

April 6: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers

April 8: 1 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Dallas Mavericks at Sixers

More Coverage

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments