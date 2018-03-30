Sixers-Hawks preview: Philly looks to keep streak intact without Joel Embiid

76ers (44-30) at Atlanta Hawks (21-54)
Friday at 7:30 p.m., at the Phillips Arena
Talking points
This is the Sixers’ first game since losing Joel Embiid because of an orbital bone fracture to his left eye suffered Wednesday night during a victory over the Knicks. His absence shouldn’t hinder them against the Eastern Conference’s last-place team. The Hawks have lost four straight and six of their last 10 games. The Sixers, in contrast, have won eight straight games. This game will also be a homecoming for former Hawks Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova.
Starting lineups
Sixers (44-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.8 ppg 5.4 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 15.1 ppg 6.9 rpg
5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.4 ppg 4.2 rpg
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.5 ppg 3.0 apg
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.0 apg
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 119-283)
Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).
Hawks (21-54)
12 Taurean Prince. SF 6-8 13.8 ppg 4.8 rpg
20 John Collins PF 6-10 10.4 ppg 7.1 rpg
14 DeWayne Dedmon C 7-0 9.8 ppg 7.7 rpg
8 Damion Lee SG 6-6 9.3 ppg 4.1 rpg
22 Isaiah Taylor PG 6-43 6.2 ppg 2.8 apg
Coach: Mike Budenholzer (fifth season, 210-193)
Injury report: Not reported
Head to head
The Hawks hold a 172-161 series advantage.
Coming games
Sunday: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets
Tuesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers
Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.
April 6: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers
April 8: 1 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Dallas Mavericks at Sixers
