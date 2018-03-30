Sixers-Hawks preview: Philly looks to keep streak intact without Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid leaves with facial contusion, but Dario Saric wills Sixers to win over Knicks

Joel Embiid leaves with facial contusion, but Dario Saric wills Sixers to win over Knicks Mar 28

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Joel Embiid getting tended to after being injured in Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks.

76ers (44-30) at Atlanta Hawks (21-54)

Friday at 7:30 p.m., at the Phillips Arena

Talking points

This is the Sixers’ first game since losing Joel Embiid because of an orbital bone fracture to his left eye suffered Wednesday night during a victory over the Knicks. His absence shouldn’t hinder them against the Eastern Conference’s last-place team. The Hawks have lost four straight and six of their last 10 games. The Sixers, in contrast, have won eight straight games. This game will also be a homecoming for former Hawks Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Starting lineups

Sixers (44-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.8 ppg 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 15.1 ppg 6.9 rpg

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.4 ppg 4.2 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.5 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.0 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 119-283)

Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).

Hawks (21-54)

12 Taurean Prince. SF 6-8 13.8 ppg 4.8 rpg

20 John Collins PF 6-10 10.4 ppg 7.1 rpg

14 DeWayne Dedmon C 7-0 9.8 ppg 7.7 rpg

8 Damion Lee SG 6-6 9.3 ppg 4.1 rpg

22 Isaiah Taylor PG 6-43 6.2 ppg 2.8 apg

Coach: Mike Budenholzer (fifth season, 210-193)

Injury report: Not reported

Head to head

The Hawks hold a 172-161 series advantage.

Coming games

Sunday: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets

Tuesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.

April 6: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers

April 8: 1 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Dallas Mavericks at Sixers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.