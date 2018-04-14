sports

Sixers

Sixers-Heat playoff preview: Philly looks to build off regular-season success

SIXR14-L
Camera icon DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Dario Saric and the Sixers will look to carry the momentum from their 16-game winning streak to end the regular season into the playoffs.
by Keith Pompey, STAFF WRITER
Miami Heat (0-0) at 76ers (0-0)

Saturday at 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

This opening-round playoff series should be exciting. The Sixers and Heat had a competitive four-game series in the regular season, where the contests were decided by an average of 4.5 points. The Sixers won their two home games and lost the two road matchups in Miami.

But on Saturday, the Sixers will look to continue to play well in games without Joel Embiid (fractured orbital bone near left eye), who will miss his ninth straight game. They finished the regular-season with an NBA record 16-straight victories.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; ESPN
  • Radio: 97.5 FM
  • Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Starting lineups

Heat (0-0)

0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6  12.9 ppg. 3.5 rpg

16 James Johnson PF 6-8  10.8 ppg. 4.9 rpg.

21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 14.0 ppg. 11.4 rpg.

8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4  11.7 ppg. 3.4 rpg.

7  Goran Dragic PG 6-10 17.3 ppg. 4.8 rpg.

Coach: Erik Spoelstra (10th season, 484-320)

Injury report:  Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out).

Sixers (0-0)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.6 ppg. 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10  14.6 ppg. 6.7 rpg.

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.6 ppg. 4.5 rpg.

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  17.1 ppg. 3.0 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg. 8.2 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 127-283)

Injury report: Joel Embiid (fractured orbital bone near left eye); Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Right knee patellar tendinitis).

Head to head

The Heat hold a 60 -57 series advantage.

Coming games

Monday: Game 2, 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center.

Thursday: Game 3,  7 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena.

April 21: Game 4, 2:30 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena.

April 24: *Game 5TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.

April 26: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena.

April 28: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.

*If Necessary

