Sixers-Heat playoff preview: Philly looks to build off regular-season success

Miami Heat (0-0) at 76ers (0-0)
Saturday at 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
This opening-round playoff series should be exciting. The Sixers and Heat had a competitive four-game series in the regular season, where the contests were decided by an average of 4.5 points. The Sixers won their two home games and lost the two road matchups in Miami.
But on Saturday, the Sixers will look to continue to play well in games without Joel Embiid (fractured orbital bone near left eye), who will miss his ninth straight game. They finished the regular-season with an NBA record 16-straight victories.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; ESPN
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers
Starting lineups
Heat (0-0)
0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6 12.9 ppg. 3.5 rpg
16 James Johnson PF 6-8 10.8 ppg. 4.9 rpg.
21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 14.0 ppg. 11.4 rpg.
8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4 11.7 ppg. 3.4 rpg.
7 Goran Dragic PG 6-10 17.3 ppg. 4.8 rpg.
Coach: Erik Spoelstra (10th season, 484-320)
Injury report: Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out).
Sixers (0-0)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.6 ppg. 5.4 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.6 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.6 ppg. 4.5 rpg.
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 17.1 ppg. 3.0 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg. 8.2 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 127-283)
Injury report: Joel Embiid (fractured orbital bone near left eye); Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Right knee patellar tendinitis).
Head to head
The Heat hold a 60 -57 series advantage.
Coming games
Monday: Game 2, 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center.
Thursday: Game 3, 7 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena.
April 21: Game 4, 2:30 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena.
April 24: *Game 5, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.
April 26: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena.
April 28: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.
*If Necessary
