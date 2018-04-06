Sixers' Dario Saric questionable for Friday's game vs. Cavaliers

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric defends LeBron James during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Dario Saric is questionable for Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers power forward has been sidelined since Sunday with cellulitis, a bacterial infection, in his right elbow. He missed Sunday’s game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. He also was sidelined Tuesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center and Wednesday gainst the Pistons in Detroit.

Saric banged his elbow when he dove on the floor to tap the ball to Ben Simmons in the game against the Knicks last Wednesday.

He kept playing. However, the elbow bothered him during Friday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. Now it is infected.

Saric is the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 14.9 points per game. Ersan Ilyasova is starting in his place.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.