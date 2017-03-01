News
Sixers
Follow Philly.com Sixers :
Twitter icon
Facebook logo
Pattison Ave. ›
When Joel Embiid talks, we have no choice but to listen
Marcus Hayes
54 minutes ago
Sixers Now ›
Dario Saric really doesn't like water being dumped on his head
Rob Tornoe
59 minutes ago
Sixers Now ›
Five things you need to know about 76ers today
Keith Pompey
about 2 hours ago
Sixers Now ›
76ers-Nets Best Worst: Stauskas, Harris and Nets' 4th-quarter meltdown
Keith Pompey
Jan 8 - 10:14 PM
Sixers Now ›
Gerald Henderson gives some advice to Jahlil Okafor
Keith Pompey
Jan 8 - 9:23 PM
Sixers ›
Cooney: McConnell, Covington playing for future roles
By Bob Cooney
Jan 8 - 7:31 PM
Sixers ›
Smallwood: Austin braving Marfan risk to play pro
By John Smallwood
8:42 AM
Sixers ›
Embiid: Sixers have a chance of making playoffs
By Keith Pompey
Jan 8 - 6:41 PM
INSIDE SIXERS
Sixers Now blog
Scores/Stats/Standings
Pattison Ave. blog
Eagles
Phillies
Flyers
Union
Colleges
High Schools
Forums
Shop
SIXERS SCHEDULE
Sluggish Sixers beat Nets in matinee
Sixers to work out point guards
Sixers could have avoided logjam at center
LATEST VIDEO
Holmes goes back to Sevens
Despite early lead, Sixers fall to the Celtics
McKie, Overton teach what they learned
Simmons works out during Sixers' stop in Boston
Brown sees team's future; it looks like Embiid
Live updates: 76ers at Boston Celtics
Ben Simmons joins 76ers practice in Boston
NBA Shootaround: Are the Hawks the new 76ers?
Five things you need to know about the 76ers today
Locked on Sixers: Sixers need to go hard after Jimmy Butler
Secret weapon behind city's top basketball stars
Sixers vs. Boston Celtics at a glance
Smallwood: Numbers show Embiid is an All-Star
Embiid 4th in NBA All-Star game voting for Eastern Conference front-court players
Sielski: Richaun Holmes is a factor in Sixers' big (man) decision
