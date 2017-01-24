News
Sixers
Follow Philly.com Sixers :
Twitter icon
Facebook logo
Sixers ›
Sixers rally, beat Bucks for 10th win in 13 games
By Bob Cooney
Jan 25 - 11:41 PM
Sixers ›
Brown: Day-to-day work paying off in wins for Sixers
By Bob Cooney
Jan 25 - 8:45 PM
Sixers ›
Murphy: Explaining the Sixers' sudden appeal
By David Murphy
Jan 25 - 7:57 PM
Pattison Ave. ›
Report: Carroll grad Jones invited to NBA dunk contest
Owen McCue
Jan 25 - 6:07 PM
Sixers Now ›
Three keys for Wednesday's Sixers-Bucks game
Bob Cooney
Jan 25 - 4:44 PM
Sixers Now ›
Embiid, Saric and Okafor to play in NBA Rising Stars Challenge
Bob Cooney
Jan 25 - 2:31 PM
MIKE KERN ›
Embiid could become the face of the NBA
Mike Kern
Jan 25 - 9:34 PM
Sixers Now ›
Embiid, Okafor won't play vs. Bucks
Keith Pompey
Jan 25 - 11:31 AM
SIXERS SCHEDULE
Holmes may be best choice to back up Embiid
Brooky: 76ers' backups and fans get in Clippers' heads
Live updates: 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
M. Night Shyamalan, Kevin Hart enjoying Sixers' run
76ers-Clippers Best & Worst: Noel, Mbah a Moute and crowd noise
No Embiid, no problem for Sixers, who beat Clippers
Richaun Holmes deserves NBA minutes, not D-League ones
Road finally close to home for Christmas
76ers among NBA's merchandise sales leaders
Sixers' Jahlil Okafor downgraded to questionable
Ben Simmons' foot scan shows no setbacks
Locked on Sixers: Noel, Okafor on display while Embiid rests
Clippers vs. 76ers at a glance
Donnellon: Can Hextall and Colangelo finish the job?
Embiid wins another honor but will miss at least two games
Want to buy ex-76ers GM Sam Hinkie's Bryn Mawr mansion? Price tag is $3.1 million
Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump
Locked on Sixers: Sixers have been horrible without Embiid
