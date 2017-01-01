News
Sixers
Follow Philly.com Sixers :
Twitter icon
Facebook logo
Sixers ›
Pompey: Sixers big men experiment taking its toll
By Keith Pompey
Dec 31 - 7:21 PM
Sixers ›
Sixers relieved to finally close a game strong
By Keith Pompey
Dec 31 - 5:18 PM
Sixers Now ›
5 things you need to know about the 76ers today
Keith Pompey
Dec 31 - 3:20 PM
Sixers ›
Sixers edge Nuggets, end year on a happy note
By Keith Pompey
Dec 31 - 12:02 PM
Sixers ›
Sixers dealing with a rash of injuries at guard
By Keith Pompey
Dec 30 - 9:58 PM
Sixers Now ›
NBA shootaround: Looking forward to 2017
Sarah Todd
Dec 30 - 8:55 PM
Sixers Now ›
Five things to know about the 76ers today
Keith Pompey
Dec 30 - 3:22 PM
Sixers Now ›
Locked on Sixers: Bound for Denver ... at some point
Keith Pompey
Dec 30 - 2:46 PM
INSIDE SIXERS
SIXERS SCHEDULE
Sixers vs Denver Nuggets at a glance
Sixers' McConnell to start at point guard vs. Denver
Sixers re-thinking pairing Embiid, Okafor in starting lineup
LATEST VIDEO
Best and Worst: Sixers vs. Jazz
Sixers fall apart in fourth and lose to Jazz
Sixers, Jazz square off with international flavor
Cooney: NBA noticing that 'Nova's Hart is a winner
Locked on Sixers: Embiid gets it
Five things you need to know about the 76ers today
Sixers vs. Utah Jazz at a glance
Noel will get chance to play vs. Jazz
Sixers' Henderson to miss next two games
Get ready for A Year In Philly Hoops
Embiid's butt-slapping rivalry with Cousins grows
Bob Ford: Oh that 2016 thing, yeah, well....
Sixers' Embiid won't play against Utah
Five things you need to know about the 76ers today
No more complaints as Noel awaits more playing time
