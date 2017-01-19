News
Sports
Business
Health
Entertainment
Food
Opinion
Real Estate
Obits
Search icon
|
Sections
Close
Search
Search
Search
Search icon
News
Breaking
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Politics
Education
Special Reports
Sports
Eagles
Phillies
Flyers
Sixers
Union
College
High School
Entertainment
Celebs & Gossip
The Arts
Things to Do
Puzzles
Comics
Business
Cars
Jobs
Pharma
Philly Deals
Real Estate
Small Business
The Street
Health
Kids' Health
Running
Nutrition
Sports Medicine
Food
Clean Plates
Craig LaBan
The Insider
Opinion
Blogs
Columnists
Letters
Lifestyle
Home & Design
Sex & Dating
Style
Travel
Marketplace
Find a Home
Job Listings
Print Offers Online
All Classifieds
People
Births
Celebrations
Engagements
Obituaries
Death Notices
Your Day
Event Calendar
PMN Events
Horoscope
Lottery
Weather
Newsletters
Advertise
Contact Us
Permissions
Reprints
Powered By
Inquirer logo
Subscribe
Daily News logo
Subscribe
Sixers
Follow Philly.com Sixers :
Twitter icon
Facebook logo
Sixers Now ›
Live updates: 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
Jonathan Tannenwald
about 2 hours ago
Sixers ›
Surging 76ers a team of players with something to prove
By Keith Pompey
about 2 hours ago
Sixers Now ›
Five things you need to know about the 76ers today
Keith Pompey
1:17 PM
Sixers Now ›
Sixers vs. Hawks at a glance
Keith Pompey
10:40 AM
Sports ›
Another Sixers win, but a scare when Embiid falls hard
By Bob Cooney
Jan 20 - 10:51 PM
Sports ›
Despite All-Star snub, Embiid grateful for fan support
By Bob Cooney
Jan 20 - 8:25 PM
Sixers Now ›
Embiid gracious about not making all-star first team
Bob Cooney
Jan 20 - 2:28 PM
Sixers Now ›
Trail Blazers vs. Sixers at a glance
Keith Pompey
Jan 20 - 1:14 PM
INSIDE SIXERS
Sixers Now blog
Scores/Stats/Standings
Pattison Ave. blog
Eagles
Phillies
Flyers
Union
Colleges
High Schools
Forums
Shop
SIXERS SCHEDULE
Embiid not voted NBA All-Star Game starter
Cooney: Brown not type to gloat over 76ers' success
'Homie' Saric second among NBA rookies in scoring
LATEST VIDEO
Brooky: Colangelo must finish what Hinkie started
Joel Embiid belongs on all-defensive team
Sixers 'likely' to re-sign Randle to second 10-day deal
The 76ers have a better record than some teams with stars
Embiid soaks in MVP chants
Embiid trolls fans, media who didn't trust Saric or 'Process'
Why excited Sixers fans are flooding Twitter with cat photos
Best and Worst: Sixers vs. Raptors
Embiid: Sixers recent winning is no fluke
Locked On Sixers podcast: Embiid spearheads win over Raptors
Donnellon: Embiid a big reason 76ers are turning heads
Veterans making impact on young Sixers
Sixers knock off Raptors for seventh win in nine games
Raptors coach compares Embiid to a young Shaq
Sixers' Embiid, McConnell, Noel to play vs. Raptors
MORE IN PHILLY
Sports Gear ›
Wentz Philadelphia Eagles Jersey — Shop Now!
Travel Deals ›
Plan your next getaway today
EVENTS ›
Need something to do? Search local events
VIDEO ›
Watch local news videos on demand
READERS' CHOICE 2016 ›
Check out this year's winners!