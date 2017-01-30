News
Sixers
Follow Philly.com Sixers :
Twitter icon
Facebook logo
Sixers Now ›
Sixers' Covington out with bruised right hand
Keith Pompey
8 minutes ago
Sixers Now ›
Five things you need to know about the 76ers today
Keith Pompey
43 minutes ago
Sixers Now ›
Sixers vs. Mavericks at a glance
Keith Pompey
31 minutes ago
John Smallwood ›
Smallwood ranks young NBA teams
By John Smallwood
Jan 31 - 10:07 PM
Sixers Now ›
Locked on Sixers: 76ers could have hands full with Mavericks
Keith Pompey
about 2 hours ago
Sixers ›
Sixers' keys to turnaround: McConnell, Noel, Stauskas
By Keith Pompey
7:15 AM
Sixers Now ›
Live updates: 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings
Jonathan Tannenwald
Jan 30 - 7:32 PM
Sixers ›
Brooky: Embiid's absences make process tough to grasp
By Bob Brookover
Jan 31 - 7:15 PM
INSIDE SIXERS
Sixers Now blog
Scores/Stats/Standings
Pattison Ave. blog
Eagles
Phillies
Flyers
Union
Colleges
High Schools
Forums
Shop
SIXERS SCHEDULE
Donnellon: Brett Brown and the light at the end of the tunnel
Cooney: Maturity of Okafor and Noel a key part of Sixers' current success
Donnellon: Wilt, Embiid, and what it takes to reach Olympus
Five things you need to know about the 76ers today
76ers-Kings Best/Worst: DeMarcus Cousins, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Cooney: Sitting Embiid hard for fans to process
Even without Embiid, Sixers overcome Kings
Ford: Suddenly, Sixers have players other teams want
Embiid will sit out next three 76ers games
Sacramento Kings vs. Sixers at a glance
76ers, Kings set for makeup game from wet floor postponement
Sixers sign Chasson Randle to a 3-year deal
Poll
Should the 76ers trade T.J. McConnell if they get the chance?
(4003 votes)
Murphy: Little choice but to trust Sixers on Embiid's knee
76ers-Bulls Best/Worst: Jimmy Butler, Gerald Henderson and horrid bench play
Sixers fall to Bulls as Embiid sits out
Cavaliers sought trade for T.J. McConnell, sources say
Locked on Sixers: Sunday showed why Sixers' fans must be patient
Sixers vs. Chicago Bulls at a glance
Pompey: Sixers will have a hard time sustaining current success
