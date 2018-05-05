Sixers-Celtics: All of our coverage

sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Simmons just looked overmatched against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their playoff series.
Here is our extensive coverage previewing Game 3 of the Sixers and Celtics with links to all the stories in Saturday’s Inquirer and Daily News.

Marc Narducci: Ben Simmons said Thursday’s game was the worst of his career, but he’s still confident,

Marcus Hayes: Marcus Morris has played Ben Simmons tough, it’s a Philly thing, he says.

Bob Ford: The Sixers have shown the ability to beat the Celtics in Boston, even though they haven’t,

Sarah Todd: Jaylen Brown is sore after Thursday’s game, but he is likely to play again Saturday,

Sam Donnellon: Brett Brown’s dad lives in Celtics’ country. How’s that going for him?

Ed Barkowitz: The analytics on the Sixers three-point shooting have been ugly, could they improve?

Marc Narducci and Keith Pompey: Brett Brown, after reflection, said a timeout during the Celtics’ second-quarter run in Game 2 might have helped

Keith Pompey: Sixers-Celtics Preview – Philly must improve defensively.

Marc Narducci: A video report on Ben Simmons looking to bounce back.

 

