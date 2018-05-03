What they're saying about the Sixers' meltdown against Celtics in NBA playoffs

Eagles draft analysis: What they're saying about Avonte Maddox and Josh Sweat

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks the basketball as Sixers guard JJ Redick looks on during the Sixers’ Game 2 loss on Thursday.

And things were going so well.

They really were.

Meek Mill was jumping off trampolines.

JJ Redick was draining three-pointers.

.@Redick is hot. He’s up to 15 points on 6-7 shooting. pic.twitter.com/ndBpFeHL7p — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 4, 2018

And Joel Embiid was doing Joel Embiid things.

But then the Celtics run came. And Terry Rozier came with it.

Scary Terry or Pretty Eurostep Terry?pic.twitter.com/EMhjSNANvH — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 4, 2018

things kyrie irving and i have in common:

1. terry rozier's hype man — Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) May 4, 2018

Then came the despair:

This is insane. Ben Simmons has been a zero. And Joel Embiid is understandably not trying to pick up that sixth foul, so he's tentative on defense. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 4, 2018

And then came the loss:

That sucked — Alaa Abdelnaby (@alaatweets) May 4, 2018

And finally, the jokes came:

The key to this series for the #Sixers will be whether they can trade Ben Simmons, fire Brett Brown, and hire Jay Wright before Game 3. My column: — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) May 4, 2018