What they're saying about the Sixers' meltdown against Celtics in NBA playoffs

Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks the basketball as Sixers guard JJ Redick looks on during the Sixers’ Game 2 loss on Thursday.
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
EJ Smith

Staff Writer

And things were going so well.

They really were.

Meek Mill was jumping off trampolines.

Meek Mill is back to jumping off trampolines 😂 (via @JacobRTobey)

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

JJ Redick was draining three-pointers.

And Joel Embiid was doing Joel Embiid things.

But then the Celtics run came. And Terry Rozier came with it.

Then came the despair:

And then came the loss:

 

And finally, the jokes came:

