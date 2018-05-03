What they're saying about the Sixers' meltdown against Celtics in NBA playoffs

And things were going so well.
They really were.
Meek Mill was jumping off trampolines.
Meek Mill is back to jumping off trampolines 😂 (via @JacobRTobey)
A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on
JJ Redick was draining three-pointers.
.@Redick is hot. He’s up to 15 points on 6-7 shooting. pic.twitter.com/ndBpFeHL7p
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 4, 2018
And Joel Embiid was doing Joel Embiid things.
Joel Embiid bringing the energy! 💪#PhilaUnite leads 40-24 in Q2 on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/SjyGJDrVp4
— NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2018
But then the Celtics run came. And Terry Rozier came with it.
Scary Terry or Pretty Eurostep Terry?pic.twitter.com/EMhjSNANvH
— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 4, 2018
— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) May 4, 2018
things kyrie irving and i have in common:
1. terry rozier's hype man
— Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) May 4, 2018
Then came the despair:
— max ✳✳✳️✳️|⬜️◻◻◻|◻◻◻◻|◻◻◻◻ (@MaxOnTwitter) May 4, 2018
This is insane. Ben Simmons has been a zero. And Joel Embiid is understandably not trying to pick up that sixth foul, so he's tentative on defense.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 4, 2018
And then came the loss:
That sucked
— Alaa Abdelnaby (@alaatweets) May 4, 2018
— Did the Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) May 4, 2018
And finally, the jokes came:
— Saint Nick (@NickAndOne_) May 4, 2018
The key to this series for the #Sixers will be whether they can trade Ben Simmons, fire Brett Brown, and hire Jay Wright before Game 3. My column:
— Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) May 4, 2018
👀 Looking at my TL like, some of y'all need a hug!! #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/ktSfuXWclP
— Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) May 4, 2018