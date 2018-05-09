Sixers' good isn't good enough against Celtics in NBA playoffs | Bob Ford

Sixers take their chances against Celtics and live to play again | Bob Ford May 7

Bob Ford is an award-winning sports columnist for the Inquirer and Daily News. He is a four-time Pennsylvania Sportswriter of the Year, as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. His work has been cited numerous times by Associated Press Sports Editors judges, and he won an Eclipse Award for outstanding coverage of horse racing. Prior to becoming a columnist at the Inquirer, Ford was the 76ers beat writer for six seasons and then a general assignment feature writer with a specialty in Olympic sports. In 1995, he was designated a fellow of the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism. Ford has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1981, when he served as the Phillies beat writer and later as a general sports columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times.

Sixers center Joel Embiid lays on the floor after losing the basketball out of bounds late in the fourth-quarter against the Boston Celtics in game five of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in Boston.

BOSTON – The NBA regular season proved that the Sixers have come a long way in the five seasons of The Process, but the playoff portion of the schedule pointed out just how far they still have to go.

Playing against a team that lost its leading scorer near the end of the season, the Sixers were unable to get past the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals, even though statistically the teams were pretty even and three of their four losses were decided by five points or less. Winning those games rather than losing them is a learned art and the Sixers are still in school on that one.

It was the tightest game of them all on Wednesday night as the Sixers came back from 12 points down in the second half, took the lead, but couldn’t finish off the win that would have extended the series to a sixth game in Philadelphia.

The game see-sawed through the fourth quarter with Boston appearing to take control and then the Sixers coming back with big shots from the perimeter. It was still a tie game with less than a minute to play when Dario Saric lost the ball on a turnover and Jayson Tatum scored at the other end to put the Celtics ahead to stay. A late three-pointer by J.J. Redick took the game to the final possession, but no further.

If nothing else, the series was an experience that the Sixers needed. What works during the regular season isn’t necessarily reliable in the postseason. The Sixers lived and usually thrived with their three-point shooting as they racked up 52 regular-season wins. But the defense gets better in the playoffs and the best teams respond. Boston’s overall shooting was better that it was during the regular season. The Sixers’ was worse.

If a three-point shooting contest was expected to finally materialize on Wednesday, it didn’t, particularly in the first half. The Sixers had been outscoring Boston in the paint all series long and, despite Brett Brown’s frequent proclamations that “the three is king,” his team looked content to bang the ball inside, hope to get to the line and win the rebounding wars.

Unfortunately, those tactics tend to work better at home than on the road. Not only did the Sixers only take eight three-pointers in the opening half, making two, but they didn’t build an offensive rebounding edge or get to the line very often. Additionally, unlike the previous two games in Philadelphia, the Sixers were unable to force the Celtics into turnovers.

All of that offset very good outside shooting – they made 54.8 percent of their shots in the opening half – and left them unable to keep with Boston. The Celtics were good, but they had help from a Sixers’ defense that was a step slow and ill-manned for a grinding game played in the basket area.

Boston went off on a 19-6 run to end the first half and take a 61-52 lead. Given the pace of the game and the lack of quick offense from three-pointers, that looked like a big lead, although it wasn’t big enough to keep the Sixers from coming back and scrapping into the game again.

That was admirable, but it wasn’t enough, and the same could be said of the effort the entire series. Good, but not good enough for the playoffs.

It might be a bit early for too much perspective, because the elimination is so fresh and the end of the first postseason run of the Process Era came to such a sudden end. But this is a team that had a 15-19 record in late December and the ability to even qualify for the playoffs was doubtful.

To travel from there to the conference semifinals in just over four months was remarkable, and indicated how much more went right than wrong in what was always expected to be a pivotal season in the team’s development.

Joel Embiid stayed healthy. Ben Simmons operated well as the primary ballhandler. The role players arrayed around those two performed pretty much as expected, and Brett Brown was able to coach a style that became dependable and effective most nights. The Sixers pushed the pace, they spread the floor with shooters, and they played defense. Embiid was the X-factor, but, after all, that is what he was drafted to be.

The end is a disappointment, but the season certainly wasn’t.

“You think about the journey they’ve been on,” Brown said. “Initially, you want to make the playoffs, and then you want to finish fourth (in the conference). Then you get greedy and want to finish third. Then you win 50 games, then 52. Then you just want to win a game against Miami, two games, and we come out of it 4-1. We win 17 in a row to end the year. We took off, bam, and with that expectations went with us. It’s human nature.”

To be honest, the expectations didn’t seem outlandish, given the win streak that ended the season and the way the team played against the Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Boston was a higher seed, sure, but most of that was earned with Kyrie Irving on the court and not sidelined with a bad knee.

It turned out that the matchup wasn’t good for the Sixers, though. The Celtics were overall faster and more athletic, with their bigger players more able to step out and prevent long-range shots. It also turned out that the learning hasn’t ended for the Sixers. In fact, it has just begun.