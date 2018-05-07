Where are the Sixers from? Mapping the 2017-18 roster

The NBA has gone global in recent years and the Sixers have been leading the way.The 2017-18 Philadelphia roster features players from six foreign countries, including some of its brightest stars. Ben Simmons (Australia) and Joel Embiid (Cameroon) both entered the league through American colleges, but players like Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey) are a prime example of the Sixers’ efforts to mine basketball-rich countries in Europe to find NBA-level talent that might not be on the radar of other teams.Learn more about the Sixers’ origins.