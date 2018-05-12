Catch up on all the Sixers news of this week

Here are the latest 76ers stories from Philly.com
Keith Pompey: Brett Brown boldly says the Sixers need a high-level free agent to compete for an NBA title
Bob Ford: Will Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid learn from the Boston series?
Keith Pompey: Sixers to talk contract negotiations with coach Brett Brown
Sarah Todd: Precedent might keep Markelle Fultz out of summer league; Bryan Colangelo says there’s no ‘buyers’ remorse’ with tradehttp://www.philly.com/philly/sports/sixers/sixers-76ers-markelle-fultz-summer-league-bryan-colangelo-offseason-shot-20180511.html
Keith Pompey: Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce gets Atlanta Hawks head coaching job
Keith Pompey: Sixers picking up T.J. McConnell’s option
Frank Fitzpatrick: The ‘contest’ that won the 76ers their name
Ed Rendell: Getting a grip after Sixers’ elimination