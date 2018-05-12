Superstitious Max Dineen a record-setting hitter at Pennsville May 11

Catch up on all the Sixers news of this week

Catch up on all the Sixers news of this week May 12

St. Augustine's Jack Billings adjusts to whatever role he's asked to play

St. Augustine's Jack Billings adjusts to whatever role he's asked to play May 12

More by Marc Narducci

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

GM Brian Colangelo speaks with the media during a press conference at the Sixers practice facility in Camden, NJ, Friday, May 11, 2018.

Here are the latest 76ers stories from Philly.com

Keith Pompey: Brett Brown boldly says the Sixers need a high-level free agent to compete for an NBA title

Bob Ford: Will Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid learn from the Boston series?

Keith Pompey: Sixers to talk contract negotiations with coach Brett Brown

Sarah Todd: Precedent might keep Markelle Fultz out of summer league; Bryan Colangelo says there’s no ‘buyers’ remorse’ with tradehttp://www.philly.com/philly/sports/sixers/sixers-76ers-markelle-fultz-summer-league-bryan-colangelo-offseason-shot-20180511.html

Keith Pompey: Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce gets Atlanta Hawks head coaching job

Keith Pompey: Sixers picking up T.J. McConnell’s option

Frank Fitzpatrick: The ‘contest’ that won the 76ers their name

Ed Rendell: Getting a grip after Sixers’ elimination