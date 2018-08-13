sports

Rob Ellis out at NBC Sports Philadelphia

Longtime NBC Sports Philadelphia host Rob Ellis is now the latest in a long line of sports personalities to be shown the door by the network.
Longtime broadcaster Rob Ellis, who spent the past 17 years on Comcast SportsNet and the rebranded NBC Sports Philadelphia, has become the latest in a long line of personalities who have been shown the door at the sports network.

Ellis shared the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon, noting that NBC Sports Philadelphia declined to renew his contract. His last official day at the network was last Wednesday, and as of now, the longtime host is “not sure what the next chapter is.”

“I had an incredible run,” Ellis said in a statement. “I never took a day or a show for granted.”

Despite the cancellation of Breakfast on Broad back in February 2017, Ellis had kept busy in multiple roles at NBC Sports Philly, which included acting as an on-air host and writing columns for the network’s website. Sunday afternoon, he even anchored NBC Sports Philadelphia’s pre- and post-game Phillies coverage.

Ellis will continue his role as a fill-in host at Sportsradio 94.1 WIP, where he returned back in April after spending two years at rival 97.5 The Fanatic (he had spent eight years at WIP before leaving the station in 2015 after being demoted in favor of the since-fired Josh Innes). Ellis will be hosting on WIP tonight at 10.

Several of Ellis’ current and former colleagues at NBC Sports Philly, including host Michael Barkann and Philly Sports Talk host Amy Fadool Kane, weighed in on the news of the departure on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Ellis’ exit is just the latest in a series of high-profile departures that have come as the network has rebranded itself from Comcast Sports Philadelphia and shifted its programing away from original reporting to more opinion and debate, such as adding the telecast of Mike Missanelli’s 97.5 The Fanatic show.

Former Sixers sideline reporter Molly Sullivan said she was “crestfallen” when the networked showed her the door back in June. Sullivan has since landed with the Eagles, where she has been hired a reporter and host for the team’s training camp coverage.

“I’m only focused on the next month … and being able to stay in Philadelphia with the best sports fans in the world,” Sullivan said.

Other recent exits from NBC Sports Philadelphia include Sixers insider Jessica Camerato and anchor and reporter Marshall Harris. Last year, veteran reporters Dei Lynam and Tim Panaccio left the network, and veteran broadcaster Ron Burke was shown the door. Prior to that, longtime Phillies reporter and anchor Leslie Gudel and her former co-host, Neil Hartman, parted ways with the station.

The network has made one on-air hire: Taryn Hatcher, a multi-platform host and reporter who covers the Eagles, Flyers, Sixers and Phillies. It remains unclear who will replace Sullivan as the sideline reporter during Sixers games next season.

