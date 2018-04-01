Quick hits on the Flyers 4-3 OT win over Boston

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Flyer goalie Petr Mrazek, left, uses his glove to stop thee deflection shot of Bosotnâ€™s #42, David Backes, right, during a Bruinâ€™s power play in the second period of Sundayâ€™s game on April 1, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center. MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer

Great patience by Giroux

Claude Giroux showed great patience in scoring the game winner in the Flyers 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Boston Bruins. He waited until the last moment before making goalie Anton Khudobin commit and then scored the game winner on a backhander.

The tendency is to shoot too quickly, but Giroux was composed after taking the long pass from Jake Voracek and scoring his second goal of the game.

Mrazek provides a big lift

The Flyers inconsistency in goal has been a major theme but in one of their biggest wins of the year, goalie Petr Mrazek picked the team up at the most opportune time.

Mrazek made what some are saying might be the save of the year on David Pastranak near the midway point of the first period during Sunday’s win.

Shooting from deep inside the right circle, Pastranak was stoned by Mrazek, who made a specular glove save.

It didn’t the take Flyers long to react to the save as they would score seven seconds later on a goal by Giroux. Mrazek would also stop Pastranak on the doorstop later in the first period, a great save, although far from matching his earlier one.

Konecny goal of the year?

Travis Konecny had what likely was the Flyers goal of the year and it displayed the growth in the second-year right winger. Just 25 seconds into the second period Konecny scored after getting by three players. He split through Pastranak and defenseman Adam McQuaid by passing the puck to himself. Then he deked by Patrice Bergeron, who is a four-time Selke Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defensive forward. After getting by Bergeron he shot through the five-hole of goalie Anton Khudobin for his 24th goal of the season. That type of play that indicates the confidence that Konecny is playing with this season as he has more than doubled his goal total after scoring 11 last season.

Hat tip to Boston

One can see why Boston entered the game with the most points in the Eastern Conference. Despite playing an afternoon home game on Saturday, a 5-1 win over Florida, and competing in their third game in four days, the Bruins took it to the Flyers all game long. Boston out-shot the Flyers 39-24 and simply was playing harder than the Flyers and even in the third period, showed no apparent signs of fatigue. Boston kept battling and tied the score with 3.8 seconds left in regulation on Patrice Bergeron’s goal. Despite losing in overtime, it was a hard-earned one point for the Bruins.

