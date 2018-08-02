Wilson Ramos '100 percent' expects to join Phillies this month despite hamstring injury

Wilson Ramos (right) has been on the disabled list for a few weeks.

Wilson Ramos thought he was pretty much untradable Tuesday afternoon as he awaited treatment for his ailing left hamstring in the trainer’s room in Tampa Bay.

“Then I heard my name on the news,” Ramos said.

Ramos and his bothersome hamstring were traded to the Phillies, who practically bought the veteran catcher for the final two months of the season. The Phillies now must wait for Ramos’ hamstring to heal. General manager Matt Klentak said Ramos could be out until September. Manager Gabe Kapler said there’s a “wide-range of possibilities” for the catcher to return this month.

Ramos seemed to be the most certain: “100 percent sure that I’ll be back this month. Probably in the middle of the month, not more than that. I think two weeks, and I’ll probably be fine.”

Ramos had an .834 OPS in 78 games with the Rays before injuring his hamstring on July 14. A healthy Ramos would be a solid offensive addition.

Ramos was set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment last week, which would have signaled that he was close to returning. But the hamstring nagged him when he started running, so he stayed with the Rays, thinking his departure would be unlikely with just days left before the trade deadline. And then he heard his name.

“I didn’t want to rush,” Ramos said. “But right now, I’m working really hard and getting my legs strong. As soon as I feel better to run, I’ll do it and see how it feels. [I’m] happy for me and happy for this team, because I know I can help.”

Another lefty

The Phillies also welcomed Aaron Loup, who was acquired Tuesday from Toronto within minutes of the Ramos deal. Loup gives Kapler three left-handed options in the bullpen, but Loup is considered more of a specialist to get out lefty batters. The Phillies are comfortable with Austin Davis and Adam Morgan facing both right- and left-handed hitters.

Assistant pitching coach Chris Young “has already taken a really cool dive into how he might get right-handed hitters out more successfully,” Kapler said. “So, we’ll wait and see.”

Extra bases

Edubray Ramos was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley after returning from the disabled list Wednesday, despite having a 1.91 ERA in 39 games with the Phillies. Kapler said the Phillies have a lot of right-handers with sliders, so they will stash Ramos in the minors for 10 days. “It had nothing to do with Ramos’ performance, because that’s been outstanding, and he’s been incredible dependable.” … Vince Velasquez will start Friday night against the Marlins’ Trevor Richards.