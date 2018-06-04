Wichita State's Alec Bohm selected by Phillies with third pick

The Phillies selected Wichita State’s Alec Bohm with the third overall pick in Monday night’s MLB first-year player draft. Bohm, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound third baseman, hit .339 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 55 RBIs during his recently completed junior season with the Shockers.
He went undrafted as a high school senior in Omaha, Neb., but immediately became a starter as a freshman at Wichita State. During his three-year career, he hit .317 with 40 doubles, 33 home runs and 125 RBIs in 166 games. He only struck out 84 times in his career and 28 times in 224 at-bats as a junior.
The Phillies took Bohm after Auburn righthander Casey Mize went to the Detroit Tigers as the first overall pick and the San Francisco Giants selected Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart with the second pick.
Bohm, 21, also excelled last summer in the vaunted Cape Cod League, finishing second in the batting race with a .351 average while hitting 10 doubles and five home runs.
The Phillies will not pick again until the fourth round. They forfeited their second and third-round picks when they signed free agents Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta.