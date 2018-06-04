Wichita State's Alec Bohm selected by Phillies with third pick

Sports columnist Bob Brookover joined the Inquirer in 2000 as the Phillies beat writer after long stints in the same role with the Camden Courier-Post and the Delaware County Daily Times. He also served as the National League columnist for ESPN. He made the move from rawhide to pigskin in 2003 and covered the Eagles for seven years before returning to his roots as the Inquirer 's baseball columnist in 2010. He became a general sports columnist in 2013 and loves covering a variety of sports and events.

Alec Bohm, a third baseman from Wichita State University, responds to questions before the Major League Baseball draft Monday in Secaucus, N.J.

The Phillies selected Wichita State’s Alec Bohm with the third overall pick in Monday night’s MLB first-year player draft. Bohm, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound third baseman, hit .339 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 55 RBIs during his recently completed junior season with the Shockers.

He went undrafted as a high school senior in Omaha, Neb., but immediately became a starter as a freshman at Wichita State. During his three-year career, he hit .317 with 40 doubles, 33 home runs and 125 RBIs in 166 games. He only struck out 84 times in his career and 28 times in 224 at-bats as a junior.

The Phillies took Bohm after Auburn righthander Casey Mize went to the Detroit Tigers as the first overall pick and the San Francisco Giants selected Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart with the second pick.

Bohm, 21, also excelled last summer in the vaunted Cape Cod League, finishing second in the batting race with a .351 average while hitting 10 doubles and five home runs.

The Phillies will not pick again until the fourth round. They forfeited their second and third-round picks when they signed free agents Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta.