Video: Vince Velasquez gets hit in right arm, throws out Nationals runner left handed

Vince Velasquez made an incredible play against the Nationals.
It turns out Ben Simmons isn’t the only ambidextrous athlete in Philadelphia.

Vince Velasquez took a line drive off his right elbow — his throwing arm — and then gave chase throwing off his glove and tossing the runner out left handed.

Turns out, the Phillies starter can use both arms, and his throwing motion looked pretty sound:

After making the impressive throw, Velasquez fell to the ground in pain. He walked off on his own power, but the Phillies had the bullpen up as of the bottom of the second inning.

