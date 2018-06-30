Video: Vince Velasquez gets hit in right arm, throws out Nationals runner left handed

Video: Joel Embiid dunks over Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba in a pickup game, welcomes him to the NBA

Video: Joel Embiid dunks over Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba in a pickup game, welcomes him to the NBA Jun 28

NBA free agency, trade rumors and the latest on LeBron James, Paul George - live updates

NBA free agency, trade rumors and the latest on LeBron James, Paul George - live updates Jun 29

Vince Velasquez made an incredible play against the Nationals.

It turns out Ben Simmons isn’t the only ambidextrous athlete in Philadelphia.

Vince Velasquez took a line drive off his right elbow — his throwing arm — and then gave chase throwing off his glove and tossing the runner out left handed.

Turns out, the Phillies starter can use both arms, and his throwing motion looked pretty sound:

My god … Vince Velasquez just caught a line drive on his right arm … dropped his glove and threw the ball over to 1st base left handed before collapsing to the ground pic.twitter.com/yh9sVsU193 — daniel (@scottipippen) June 30, 2018

After making the impressive throw, Velasquez fell to the ground in pain. He walked off on his own power, but the Phillies had the bullpen up as of the bottom of the second inning.