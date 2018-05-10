Vince Velasquez strikes out 12 as Phillies sweep Giants with 6-3 win

Pat Neshek unsure how long forearm injury will keep him out May 10

Vince Velasquez’s Thursday started off rough, but he got back on track and managed 12 strikeouts in the final game of a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants.

Vince Velasquez, with his hands on his knees, bent over in despair Thursday afternoon as yet another home run sailed over him. The pitcher allowed two homers before recording the first out of the second inning. A brutal afternoon seemed guaranteed.

But then Velasquez stood. He grabbed the ball from Jorge Alfaro, swiped his cleat through the dirt and reset himself. The righthander struck out 10 of the next 12 batters he faced as the Phillies completed a four-game sweep with a 6-3 win over the Giants at Citizens Bank Park.

The win gives the Phillies a tie of first place, at least until the Braves and Marlins play Thursday night. They are seven games over .500 and have eight more wins through 37 games than they did last season.

Velasquez walked one and allowed just five hits. After that home run that put the Phillies in a three-run hole, he gave up just two more hits and didn’t allow another run. Velasquez used his fastball for 58 percent of his 101 pitches, and its velocity increased as the game went on. His curveball, with which he picked up four swinging strikeouts, had a dramatic vertical drop. He mixed in a slider and seemed to have command of all three pitches.

The Phillies recovered from Velasquez’s early runs allowed by scoring four in the fourth. Rhys Hoskins singled in a run and Carlos Santana followed with a three-run homer. Santana’s slow start seems to be behind him: he finished the four-game series vs. the Giants with 13 RBIs and has a 1.088 OPS in nine games this month.

Odubel Herrera went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. He reached base safely in 39 straight games and is one game shy of tying Willie Montanez for the seventh-longest mark in team history. Cesar Hernandez had two hits, Pedro Florimon stroked a triple and even Velasquez went 2 for 2. The Phillies are averaging 5.55 runs through their first nine games this month as the lineup comes alive.

The pitcher’s performance was the latest in a string of strong outings this week for Phillies pitchers. The starting rotation — beginning with Jake Arrieta’s six strong innings on Sunday — has compiled a 1.47 ERA over the last five games. The Phillies signed Arrieta to be a veteran presence for their young rotation. It seems like his last start may have brought inspiration.

It was hard to imagine Velasquez could manage an inspiring performance when Thursday’s game began. The first batter of the game — Gregor Blanco — homered on the second pitch. Velasquez then threw four straight balls to Brandon Crawford. Next, he started Evan Longoria’s at-bat with a ball. The fans cheered sarcastically when he finally threw a strike.

His response to that first homer was not impressive. But it was the way he responded an inning later to that second homer that saved his afternoon.