Phillies' Rhys Hoskins one of the favorites to win Monday's Home Run Derby | Sports betting

Rhys Hoskins opened with the second-best odds to win the Home Run Derby on Monday. Only Bryce Harper had shorter odds.

ATLANTIC CITY — Bryce Harper is favored to win the Home Run Derby, but Rhys Hoskins is getting some major respect from the oddsmakers.

The William Hill company, which operates the sportsbook at the Ocean Resort in Atlantic City, opened its Derby odds on Sunday morning. Harper is at +$280. Hoskins is next at +$500, followed by Jesus Aguilar and Kyle Schwarber at +$550 each.

Hoskins will be the fifth Phillies player to participate in the Home Run Derby and the first since Ryan Howard finished third in 2009. Howard won the contest in 2006, a year after Bobby Abreu.

The previous two winners, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, respectively, each were favored by the fellas in Vegas.

Hoskins’ 14 home runs are the fewest among the eight participants. He last homered on June 29 and has not homered in his last 70 plate appearances.

Home Run Derby odds

Batter 2018 HR Derby odds Bryce Harper, Nationals 23 +$280 Rhys Hoskins, Phillies 14 +$500 Jesus Aguilar, Brewers 24 +$550 Kyle Schwarber, Cubs 18 +$550 Max Muncy, Dodgers 22 +$650 Freddie Freeman, Braves 16 +$700 Javier Baez, Cubs 19 +$750 Alex Bregman, Astros 20 +$850

Money lines based on $100 wager. For Hoskins, bettors would get $500 for every $100 wagered. A $10 play would win $50. Minimum bet in Atlantic City is $2.

Phillies in the Home Run Derby

Year Player Fin. 2004 Jim Thome 6th 2005 Bobby Abreu 1st 2006 Ryan Howard 1st 2007 Ryan Howard t-6th 2008 Chase Utley 7th 2009 Ryan Howard 3rd