Phillies' Rhys Hoskins one of the favorites to win Monday's Home Run Derby | Sports betting

ATLANTIC CITY — Bryce Harper is favored to win the Home Run Derby, but Rhys Hoskins is getting some major respect from the oddsmakers.
The William Hill company, which operates the sportsbook at the Ocean Resort in Atlantic City, opened its Derby odds on Sunday morning. Harper is at +$280. Hoskins is next at +$500, followed by Jesus Aguilar and Kyle Schwarber at +$550 each.
Hoskins will be the fifth Phillies player to participate in the Home Run Derby and the first since Ryan Howard finished third in 2009. Howard won the contest in 2006, a year after Bobby Abreu.
The previous two winners, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, respectively, each were favored by the fellas in Vegas.
Hoskins’ 14 home runs are the fewest among the eight participants. He last homered on June 29 and has not homered in his last 70 plate appearances.
Home Run Derby odds
|Batter
|2018 HR
|Derby odds
|Bryce Harper, Nationals
|23
|+$280
|Rhys Hoskins, Phillies
|14
|+$500
|Jesus Aguilar, Brewers
|24
|+$550
|Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
|18
|+$550
|Max Muncy, Dodgers
|22
|+$650
|Freddie Freeman, Braves
|16
|+$700
|Javier Baez, Cubs
|19
|+$750
|Alex Bregman, Astros
|20
|+$850
Money lines based on $100 wager. For Hoskins, bettors would get $500 for every $100 wagered. A $10 play would win $50. Minimum bet in Atlantic City is $2.
Phillies in the Home Run Derby
|Year
|Player
|Fin.
|2004
|Jim Thome
|6th
|2005
|Bobby Abreu
|1st
|2006
|Ryan Howard
|1st
|2007
|Ryan Howard
|t-6th
|2008
|Chase Utley
|7th
|2009
|Ryan Howard
|3rd
Hoskins isn't old enough to remember Bonds-McGwire HR derby duel in '96, but growing up a Giants fan, he watched replays of it. What advice would his younger self give him in advance of being in the Derby? "I would probably tell myself, 'Make sure you don't swing and miss.'"
— Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) July 12, 2018