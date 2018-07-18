Former Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen takes job at Indiana

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Former Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen has been named director of player development for Indiana’s baseball program.

A university release Wednesday said Rolen, 43, a native of Jasper, Ind., will assist with recruiting and preparing for practice and competition as well as “give valuable advice to players on lifestyle choices and making informed decisions when pursuing pro baseball careers.”

A second-round draft pick of the Phillies in 1993, Rolen won National League rookie of the year honors in 1997. He was traded to St. Louis during the 2002 season, and also played for Toronto and Cincinnati before he retired in 2012. During his career, he won eight Gold Gloves awards and played in seven All-Star games.