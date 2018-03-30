Scott Kingery making his major-league debut tonight for Phillies

ATLANTA – Scott Kingery will make his major-league debut tonight, as the Phillies try to move on from their opening-day loss.
Kingery will bat sixth and play third base, replacing Maikel Franco, against the Braves. Andrew Knapp will catch for the second straight game, and manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Knapp and Jorge Alfaro will split the first six games. Pitcher Nick Pivetta will bat eighth, and J.P. Crawford will bat ninth.
The game is scheduled to start at 7:35. Here’s the entire Phillies lineup:
- Cesar Hernandez, second base
- Carlos Santana, first base
- Odubel Herrera, center field
- Rhys Hoskins, left field
- Aaron Altherr, right field
- Scott Kingery, third base
- Andrew Knapp, catcher
- Nick Pivetta, pitcher
- J.P. Crawford, shortstop
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.