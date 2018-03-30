Scott Kingery making his major-league debut tonight for Phillies

Gabe Kapler's early pull of Aaron Nola costs Phillies as bullpen yields walk-off HR to Braves

Matt Breen covers the Phillies and other sports .

ATLANTA – Scott Kingery will make his major-league debut tonight, as the Phillies try to move on from their opening-day loss.

Kingery will bat sixth and play third base, replacing Maikel Franco, against the Braves. Andrew Knapp will catch for the second straight game, and manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Knapp and Jorge Alfaro will split the first six games. Pitcher Nick Pivetta will bat eighth, and J.P. Crawford will bat ninth.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:35. Here’s the entire Phillies lineup:

Cesar Hernandez, second base Carlos Santana, first base Odubel Herrera, center field Rhys Hoskins, left field Aaron Altherr, right field Scott Kingery, third base Andrew Knapp, catcher Nick Pivetta, pitcher J.P. Crawford, shortstop

