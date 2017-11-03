Phillies hire Sam Fuld, Ben Werthan to help integrate analytics

Phillies will carry 'relatively low payroll' but could still add for 2018

The Phillies’ analytics-driven front office made a pair of interesting hires Friday, appointing two liaisons to help facilitate the use of analytics and other advanced information by the players.

Sam Fuld, who retired Friday after eight major-league seasons, will serve as the major-league player information coordinator. Ben Werthan will serve as the minor-league player information coordinator after spending the last six years in Baltimore as the advance scouting coordinator. Fuld and Werthan will take data from the front office and assist the players in implementing it.

“Fuld and Werthan will work closely with the Phillies players, coaches, front office staff, and research and development department,” the team said in a statement. “They will help integrate the use of information in all areas of on-field performance and preparation and make recommendations regarding the most effective areas of future research and analysis.”

Fuld played for Phillies manager Gabe Kapler last spring in the World Baseball Classic for Team Israel. The former outfielder has an economics degree from Stanford and is a sabermetrics wonk who fits the mold of the front office. Fuld will turn 36 this month and played for the Cubs, Rays, and A’s before retiring. Werthan, 31, has a psychology degree from Dickinson College and worked for the Reds and Rays before joining the Orioles.

The Phillies have added to their scouting department, too, with at least three hires: Mike Koplove, Todd Donovan, and Buddy Hernandez. Koplove, a former big-league reliever and a Chestnut Hill alumnus, came from the Angels. Donovan was a Mariners scout for the last two seasons. Both will have pro scouting responsibilities. Hernandez, a Berks County native, has scouted amateurs for the Braves and Nationals.



