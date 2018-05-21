Phillies' Vince Velasquez uses music to calm himself on the mound

Phillies prospect Roman Quinn out 6 to 8 weeks after finger surgery May 21

Roman Quinn will miss close to the next two months of the season after he underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn ligament in his right middle finger.

Quinn, 25, suffered the injury earlier this month at triple A when he slid into a base. He injured his elbow last season when he slid into a base and missed the final three months of the minor-league season. This recovery will take six to eight weeks, the Phillies said. Quinn has not played at triple A since May 10. The outfielder has been limited by injuries throughout his career and has yet to play a full season after the Phillies made him a second-round pick in the 2011 draft.

The speedy Quinn was batting .289 with a .340 on-base percentage in his first 90 at-bats this season with Lehigh Valley. He stole 12 bases in 23 games. Quinn nearly made the Phillies as a reserve out of spring training but was one of the final players trimmed from the roster. He was pushing for a promotion before his injury and could have provided some needed speed to the team’s bench.

