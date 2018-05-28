Gabe Kapler keeping Rhys Hoskins in No. 2 lineup spot for Phillies despite slump

Gabe Kapler keeping Rhys Hoskins in No. 2 lineup spot for Phillies despite slump May 28

Phillies fall to Dodgers on stunning rally that feels familiar May 28

Rhys Hoskins leaves game after fouling ball off his face May 29

Phillies leftfielder Rhys Hoskins seems to have avoided serious injury after fouling a pitch off into his face.

LOS ANGELES – Rhys Hoskins has a cut on his lip but seems to have escaped without serious injury after a scary incident in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Hoskins fouled off Kenley Jansen’s 95 mph fastball, which then richoted off his arm before smacking him in the face. He immediately dropped to the dirt and was aided by the team’s medical staff before being lifted from the game. Manager Gabe Kapler said Hoskins has a “big, fat cut on the inside of his bottom lip.”

Rhys Hoskins fouls one off his face on what could’ve been the last strike of the game. #Phillies #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/OpLmObq6td — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 29, 2018

“I’m not overly concerned at this point,” Kapler said.

Hoskins was not available after the game as he iced his lip outside the clubhouse. The ninth-inning injury just worsened an already difficult month. Hoskins went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and has just 13 hits in his last 97 at-bats. His season average dropped to .229 with a .360 on-base percentage.

“I think it’s reasonable to say he’s gone through some tough challenges recently,” Kapler said. “I don’t worry about him at all. I think he’s as tough mentally as we have on our club. I have a tremendous amount of faith in his mental toughness and his physical capability. That never wavers. Do I think he’s gone through something a little bit harder? Yeah, for sure. He’s made some really solid contact recently with not a whole lot to show for it. We saw Carlos go through that for a really long stretch. No doubt in my mind things are going to turn around for Rhys and he’s going to take off.”