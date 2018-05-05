Rhys Hoskins busts slump, powers Phillies to win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Rhys Hoskins showed up to work Saturday with one extra-base hit in his last seven games. He had two hits and 10 strikeouts in his last 24 at-bats. And he had gone 50 plate appearances without hitting a home run.

But the Phillies slugger didn’t want to change a thing.

Faced with a similar slump, some hitters might lock themselves in a room and watch video until their eyes glaze over. Others might take so many swings in the batting cage that they can hardly lift their arms. Not Hoskins, who insisted he trusts his process. It’s a statement that says as much about Hoskins’ self-confidence as it does about his admiration for Joel Embiid.

And sure enough, Hoskins stepped to the plate in the first inning against Washington Nationals starter Tanner Roark and crushed a two-run missile over the left-center field fence that held up as the difference-maker in the Phillies’ 3-1 victory.

“I try to keep the process the same as much as I can,” Hoskins said before the game. “There’s a reason why the success was there before. Right? There’s not really a whole lot of need to change that unless there’s a mechanical change that really needs to be made. And from what I feel and what I see on video, there isn’t really a whole lot of mechanical change needed.”

Indeed, manager Gabe Kapler said he hasn’t noticed any difference in Hoskins’ mood or demeanor over the past week. In the clubhouse and around the batting cage, Hoskins tends to take the same approach whether he’s reaching base at a 50-percent clip, as he did through his first 100 plate appearances of the season, or barely on base at all.

It’s one of Hoskins’ most impressive qualities. And considering the success he has had since making his major-league debut last summer — since 1900, he’s the only player with at least 20 homers and 45 walks in his first 250 career plate appearances — the Phillies have been encouraged to see Hoskins respond so positively to a rough stretch.

A few days ago, Kapler even moved Hoskins into the coveted No. 2 spot in the batting order. Mike Trout bats second for the Los Angeles Angels, just as Aaron Judge bats second for the New York Yankees. And although Hoskins went 2 for 17 with seven strikeouts through four games since the change, he insisted he hasn’t noticed a difference in the way he was being pitched.

If anything, Hoskins figured he’s seeing more pitches to hit considering how well leadoff man Cesar Hernandez and No. 3 hitter Odubel Herrera have been swinging their bats.

“Selfishly, if I get to hit with guys on base and with one of the hottest hitters in the league right behind me, I think there’s more of a chance that I get pitched to,” Hoskins said. “I think that bodes well for not only me but the team as well.”

Roark had little choice but to go after Hoskins in the first inning after Hernandez led off the game with a single. Hoskins worked a seven-pitch at-bat, fouling off a slider and a fastball and laying off a dirt-diving change-up with two strikes. Roark came back with a sinker, and Hoskins didn’t miss.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez didn’t allow a hit until Wilmer Difo’s solo homer in the fifth inning. Velasquez walked four batters, hit another and threw 92 pitches in only five innings.

The bullpen followed with four scoreless innings. Closer Hector Neris recorded the save with help from Trea Turner, whose baserunning gaffe after drawing a leadoff walk in the ninth inning resulted in a double play.

With a win Sunday over Nationals ace Max Scherzer, the Phillies will complete the six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.